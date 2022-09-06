SATURDAY
Menlo 31, King’s Academy 6
Menlo (2-0) improved its regular-season winning streak to 12 games triumphing in a battle of the Knights at Cartan Field. Jake Bianchi threw two touchdown passes, and Menlo got two more on the ground from each Willie Johnson and Ty Richardson. Placekicker Ross Muchnick added a 44-yard field goal midway through the third quarter. TKA (0-2) drops its second straight.
In other action: Jefferson (1-1) rallied for a 33-0 win at North Salinas (0-2).
FRIDAY
Soquel 27, Hillsdale 21
The Fighting Knights (1-1) led late but Soquel (2-0) rattled off two touchdowns in the closing two minutes to spoil Hillsdale’s home opener. Senior quarterback Liam Smith was 10-of-15 passing for 191 yards and a touchdown, a 59-yard scoring strike to Erick Waugh to give the Knights a 21-14 lead with two minutes remaining. But Soquel quarterback Cole Johnson delivered two late scoring passes, including a 16-yarder to Cameron Jones inside the final minute for the game-winner.
Terra Nova 34, Lincoln 21
Senior running back Rocco Gentile rushed for two touchdowns and caught another, as the high-octane Tigers (2-0) won their second straight to start the year. Gentile totaled 192 yards, carrying eight times for 123 yards while adding three catches for 69 yards. Junior receivers Ronin Sargent and Steven Dalton added touchdown catches for Terra Nova. Lincoln-SF (1-1) junior Jamelle Newman matched Gentile with a game-high 123 rushing yards on 27 carries. Through two games, the Tigers have scored 76 points.
Menlo-Atherton 40, Elk Grove 20
The Bears continue to impress with the aerial attack, with senior quarterback Billy Johnson completing 17 passes for 279 yards and five touchdowns against Elk Grove (1-2) at Coach Parks Field. Jurrion Dickey enjoyed another explosive week, making five catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns, including a season-high 79-yard scoring reception. Junior tight end Alek Marshall added two touchdown catches and senior Jayden Moss had one. M-A outgained Elk Grove 370-327 in total yards.
Burlingame 20, American Canyon 19
The Panthers (2-0) rallied for 20 second-quarter points and the defense did the rest at American Canyon (1-1). Senior quarterback Liam Friedman connected with senior Lukas Habelt for two touchdown passes, and junior Sam Felton ran for another. Burlingame totaled four sacks, paced by two from junior linebacker Gio Joachin. Junior safety Zach Shapiro totaled a team-high 15 tackles.
Sequoia 14, Bonita Vista 7
Luke Rowell had a 69-yard pick-6, and Logan Kern rushed for another score as Sequoia (2-0) took down Bonita Vista-Chula Vista (0-2) at Terremere Field. The Ravens nabbed three interceptions throughout, including ones from senior Jack Elgaaen and junior Luke Hitch. Kern logged 11 carries for a career-high 51 yards, while Elgaaen totaled four catches for 47 yards.
Capuchino 42, El Camino 3
The Mustangs (1-1) earned their first win of the season, throttling past El Camino at Colt Stadium. AJ Rich totaled four touchdowns for Cap, three passing and one rushing. Lucas Zayac, Victor Villareal and Ray Ibay all ran in touchdowns as well. The Colts (0-20 booted a first-quarter field goal, but the Mustangs held them scoreless from there.
Cupertino 25, South City 14
Cupertino (1-1) was paced by senior running back Benjamin Chen, who carried 22 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns on his home field. The Warriors (0-2), who did not field a varsity team last season, tallied two touchdowns, their first points since April 17, 2021 during the 2020 COVID season.
Sacred Heart Prep 42, Homestead 13
The Gators (1-1) enjoyed a big 28-point second quarter and rushed for five touchdowns throughout to roll to a road win at Homestead (0-2). Senior running back Andrew Latu led the way with eight carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns, all team-highs. Senior quarterback Mitchell Taylor was 9-of-11 passing for 148 yards and a touchdown pass to senior Carter Shaw, who finished with four catches for a career-high 90 yards.
Aragon 7, Monterey 6
Aragon (2-0) made its point-after try, Monterey did not, and the Dons held the line on the road for their second straight win to start the year. Jared Walsh scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter to put Aragon on the board. The Toreadores scored early in the fourth quarter. The Dons are off to their first 2-0 start since 2017, when they won seven straight to open the year.
Rancho San Juan 48, Woodside 24
The Wildcats (0-2) threw three interceptions and Rancho San Juan (2-0) was happy to capitalize on their home field in Salinas. Rancho dominated the first quarter, outscoring Woodside 28-0. Senior quarterback Joey Artale carried six times for 33 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats, and added a scoring pass to Andrew Nordgren.
In other action: Kennedy-Richmond (2-0) took down Mills (0-1) Friday in Millbrae 26-9; Half Moon Bay (2-0) shut out San Mateo (1-1) Friday on the Coastside 36-0; Serra (2-0) won its second straight, taking down De La Salle (1-1) Friday in Concord 24-21.
