TUESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Division I
No. 15 Sacred Heart Prep 63, No. 2 Folsom 62 OT
Sam Norris scored on alley-oop play with 10 seconds left to give the Gators the lead and then escaped with the win when a Bulldogs’ game-winning shot attempt did not go as 15th-seeded SHP upset No. 2 Folsom.
SHP (20-7) had to overcome a nine-point halftime deficit, holding Folsom (26-4) to just six points in the third quarter.
Just getting to overtime was dramatic for the Gators. Down five with just over a minute to play, TJ O’Brien converted a three-point play to make it a one-possession game.
O’Brien finished with a game-high 25 points, while Norris added 12 for the Gators.
Up next for SHP is another road game. They’ll be a little closer to home Thursday when the Gators travel to the East Bayt to take on No. 10 San Ramon Valley (25-7) at 7 p.m.. The Wolves knocked off No. 7 Clovis-North, 63-59.
No. 6 Salesian-Richmond 48, No. 11 Serra 33
The Padres season came to an end with the loss to the Pride.
Serra finishes 17-12 on the season.
Division II
No. 7 Weston Ranch-Stockton 69, No. 10 Menlo-Atherton 65
The Bears ended the season on a four-game losing streak to finish 21-7.
No. 5 Vanden-Fairfield 51, No. 12 Woodside Priory 49
The Panthers, which won their second straight CCS Division V title Saturday, saw its season end with the loss to Vanden.
Priory finishes the season 24-4.
Division IV
No. 2 Hillsdale 61, Union Mine-El Dorado 59
The Knights held off the Diamondbacks to move into the next round of the Nor Cal regional.
Hillsdale (20-7) will host a familiar face in the quarterfinals when the Knights take on No. 10 Half Moon Bay at 7 p.m. Thursday.
No. 9 Burlingame 52, No. 8 Marysville 45
The Panthers made the long trip home from north of Sacramento a lot happier following their win over Marysville.
Burlingame (225-) will face No. 1 Head Royce-Oakland (28-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Head-Royce beat No. 16 Enterprise, 56-46.
No. 10 Half Moon Bay 60, No. 7 San Domenico-San Anselmo 54
The Cougars knocked off the Panther to advance to the quarterfinals.
HMB (18-10) will be at No. 2 Hillsdale at 7 p.m. Thursday.
No. 6 Central Catholic 71, No. 11 Jefferson 51
The Grizzlies ended their season with the loss to Central Catholic.
Jefferson finishes the season 20-6.
Girls’ basketball
Division II
No. 7 San Marin 42, No. 10 Crystal Springs 34
The Gryphons’ historic season came to an end with the loss to San Marin.
Crystal finishes the season 21-5.
Division IV
No. 6 Hillsdale 68, No. 11 University Prep-Redding 61
The Knights advanced with the win over University Prep.
Hillsdale (22-5) will host either No. 3 Kimball-Tracy or No. 14 Mills at 7 p.m. Thursday.
No. 7 Menlo School 64, No. 10 West Valley-Cottonwood 51
Karen Xin scored 24 points and Riley Jensen added 14 as the Knights beat West Valley.
Menlo (16-10) will host No. 15 Summit Shasta at 7 p.m. Thursday.
No. 15 Summit Shasta 52, No. 2 Arcata 36
The Black Bears mauled second-seeded Arcata.
Summit Shasta (22-2) will be much closer to home for its quarterfinal matchup, traveling to Menlo School for a 7 p.m. game Thursday.
No. 1 San Domenico-San Anselmo 44, No. 16 Woodside Priory 29
The Panthers season ended with the loss to the top seed.
Woodside Priory finishes the year 14-14.
Girls’ soccer
Division I
No. 5 Menlo-Atherton 1, No. 4 Clovis-North 0
The Bears topped Clovis-North to advance to the semifinals.
M-A (16-1-5) will get a rematch with Saturday’s CCS Open Division finals opponent when the Bears take on No. 1 St. Francis (23-1) at 5 p.m. The Lancers beat the Bears 3-0 in the CCS final.
Boys’ soccer
No. 4 Chico 3, No. 5 Sacred Heart Prep 3
Chico wins 3-2 on PKs
The teams combined to score six goals in the first half and none in the second to finish regulation and overtime tied at 3-all.
But Chico prevailed 3-2 in the shootout to end SHP’s season at 16-2-2.
