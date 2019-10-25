THURSDAY
Girls’ tennis
Burlingame 7, Hillsdale 0
The Panthers locked up third place in the PAL Bay Division and secured the No. 2 seed in the PAL team tournament with the sweep of the Knights.
Burlingame (9-4 PAL Bay) came into the match with a two-game lead over fourth-place Aragon. The Dons needed to win out and have the Panthers lose their final two games to pull into a tie.
Maddie Wachhorst, Burlingame’s No. 1 singles player, and Ella Rafferty at No. 3, each lost only one game, winning by identical 6-1, 6-0 scores. Vedika Bhaumik clinched the team-winning fourth point with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles.
Aragon 6, Half Moon Bay 1
The Dons closed in on the fourth and final PAL team tournament spot with the win over the Cougars.
Romy Pachtner, normally part of Aragon’s No. 1 doubles team, was slotted into the No. 3 singles spot. She dominated, winning 6-0, 6-1.
Christina Wu won by the same margin at No. 3 singles for the Dons.
Half Moon Bay’s No. 1 doubles team of Brittany Garcia and Norah Lynch picked up the Cougars’ point with a 5-7, 6-3, (10-7) victory.
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School 17, Coronado-San Diego 13
The Knights came out on top on this non-league game, the alma mater of Menlo head coach Jack Bowen.
Coronado, however, made it interesting at the end. Menlo led 14-6 going into the fourth period before the Islanders scored seven fourth-period goals.
Greg Hilderbrand continues his strong play to end the regular season, leading Menlo with five goals. Connor MacMitchell added four while Noah Housenbold finished with a hat trick for the Knights.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ golf
Harker dominates WBAL championships
The Eagles took the individual title and the team championship during the WBAL championships at Baylands Golf Links in Palo Alto.
Harker, the regular-season champ, captured the league’s automatic CCS bid with a team score of 370, easily out-distancing runner-up Menlo School, which shot a 411. Sacred Heart Prep was fourth with a 496 and Mercy-Burlingame finished with a 509 in fifth place.
Not only did Harker’s Claire Chen win the individual title with a 3-under 69, the Eagles took the top three spots. Menlo’s Gianna Inguagiato tied for sixth with teammate Sulwen Ma, with both carding 77s.
Zaya Zeidan and Brooke Barron, Mercy-Burlingame’s top two players, finished 13th and 14th, with rounds of 82 and 83, respectively.
Hannah Lesti was the top finisher for SHP, shooting a 96.
Girls’ water polo
Castilleja 14, Notre Dame-Belmont 5
The Tigers stayed close for a half with the PAL Bay Division champions, but the Gators scored six goals in the third period to pull away for the win.
Castilleja led 4-3 after one period and 6-3 at halftime. NDB was outscored 8-2 over the final two quarters.
Hanna Kawar led the NDB offense, scoring four goals. Callie Malone tallied the other for the Tigers. Goaltender Annalee Wolfe finished with nine saves.
The Tigers will host the Ocean Division champion in a CCS play-in game Tuesday.
Women’s college water polo
De Anza 16, CSM 14
The Bulldogs came up just short against the Dons in a Coast Conference crossover match.
Julia Ratti led the offense for CSM, scoring four goals. Mikayla Jane-Osorio netted a hat trick for the Bulldogs, while Supriya Sharma scored twice.
Haley Blundell made nine saves in the cage for CSM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.