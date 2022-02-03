TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
Sequoia 2, Burlingame 1
The Ravens pulled into a second-place tie with the Panthers following their PAL Bay Division victory.
Both Burlingame and Sequoia now have 4-2-1 Bay Division records, good for 13 points. Undefeated Woodside continues to lead the division with 18 points.
Teagan Tokheim opened the scoring for Sequoia (11-3-1 overall) with an unassisted goal. Reese McKeon, off an assist from Alisha Gupta, proved to be the game winner for the Ravens.
Burlingame falls to 11-3-1 overall as well.
Woodside 4, Aragon 0
The Wildcats notched their third Bay Division shutout with win over the Dons.
Elise Evans continues her hot play, potting a hat trick for undefeated Woodside (6-0 PAL Bay, 14-0 overall). Rachel Mull, Cibellli Pfeifer and Ella Fraser supplied assists for the Wildcats.
Aragon balls to 1-4-1 in Bay play and 4-6-2 overall.
Menlo-Atherton 2, Hillsdale 0
The Bears finally got in the PAL Bay win column by beating the Knights.
Val Latu-Nava and Fabi Bolanos each scored for M-A (1-2-4 PAL Bay, 5-5-5 overall), with Tatum Olesen and Susie Wagstaff picking up assists.
That leaves Hillsdale (0-6-1, 2-10-4) as the only winless team in the Bay Division.
Carlmont 5, South City 0
The Scots rolled to another Ocean Division victory.
Medeleine Cunningham scored once and assisted on three others to lead Carlmont (7-0 PAL Ocean, 12-2 overall). Kaylee Kim scored twice while Kathryn Kelly scored once and added two assists. Emily Gehrlein rounded out the scoring for the Scots.
South City falls to 3-3-1 in Ocean play and 5-8-2 overall.
Terra Nova 3, Capuchino 1
The Tigers remain just three points behind Carlmont in the Ocean standings after beating the Mustangs.
Devon Benham scored twice to lead Terra Nova (6-1 PAL Ocean, 9-5 overall), with Madison Donati and Sophia Zygarewicz notching assists.
Konstantina Konidaris tallied the goal Capuchino (2-5, 4-11).
Half Moon Bay 3, El Camino 1
Deja Spikes scored twice in the Cougars’ win over the Colts.
Anna Bikle rounded out the scoring for HMB (4-2 PAL Ocean, 4-4 overall), while Zoe Bowman and Jess Palmer-Sammons had assists in the victory.
Noe Diep scored a free kick for El Camino (1-5, 1-8).
Menlo School 8, Castilleja 1
The Knights scored twice in the first 10 minutes to rout the Gator.
Carolina Espinosa scored four goals to lead Menlo (5-1 WBAL Foothill). Hannah Gorospe added two goals and an assist, Colby Wilson had a goal and an assist, Roya Rezaee had three asssits and Lila Gold two.
Sacred Heart Prep 1, Priory 0
The Gators escaped with the WBAL Foothill Division victory on a Sydney Adas strike five minutes into the second half.
Boys’ basketball
Terra Nova 59, El Camino 54
Trailing 48-40 going into the fourth quarter, the Tigers outscored the Colts 19-6 over the final eight minutes to pull out the PAL North victory.
Dominic Tuiasosopo led Terra Nova (4-3 PAL North) with 21 points. Jermaine Camasura added 13 and Gio Thompson 10 for the Tigers.
El Camino (3-4) got 17 points from Jonathon Claybon and 11 from Josh Harold.
South City 59, Westmoor 50
A 23-point third quarter carried the Warriors past the Rams.
Jayden Rodrigues scored 21 points to lead South City (5-3 PAL North, 11-8 overall).
Westmoor (1-6, 5-13) was led by Noah Cote, who finished with 17 points. Trey Knight, added 15.
Half Moon Bay 66, Oceana 25
the North Division-leading Cougars had little trouble with the Sharks.
Drew Dorwin scored 16 points to lead HMB (8-0 PAL North, 11-5 overall). Jaeden Hutchins chipped in with 10.
Oceana falls to 0-8 in division play and 4-16 overall.
Girls’ basketball
El Camino 51, Terra Nova 33
Kayla Ikuma poured in 23 points to lead El Camino (6-2 PAL North, 13-7 overall) to the win over the Tigers.
Samantha Edwards led Terra Nova (2-4, 4-9) with 11 points.
Westmoor 52, South City 22
Patricia Anne Reyes scored 11 points to lead three players in double figures as Westmoor (3-2 PAL North, 6-8 overall) beat South City (1-5, 5-8).
The Warriors were led by Abreana Hodge, who finished with 11 points.
Half Moon Bay 62, Oceana 26
The Cougars scored 20 points in the first half and never looked back.
Abby Kennedy led the way for HMB (6-0 PAL North, 14-4 overall), finishing with 17 points. Delaney Dorwin and Alli Dioli each added 14.
Oceana falls to 1-7 in North play and 4-11 overall.
Menlo 49, Crystal Springs 29
The Knights led 24-8 at halftime and were never seriously challenged.
Sharon Nejad led Menlo (5-2 WBAL Foothill, 11-6 overall).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.