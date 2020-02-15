FRIDAY
Boys’ soccer
Half Moon Bay 1, South City 0
The Cougars ended the season on a high note by beating the Warriors.
Nathan Freitas scored the only goal of the game for HMB (4-9-1 PAL Bay, 13 points), off an assist from Eder Carrasco.
South City ends the season with a PAL mark of 5-8-1 (16 points).
Girls’ basketball
Burlingame 47, San Mateo 27
The Bearcats played arguably their best game of the season for three quarters, trailing just 26-20 going into the fourth quarter.
But the Panthers outscored San Mateo 20-7 over the final eight minutes to post the victory.
Ava Uhrich scored 12 of her 13 points in the second half to lead Burlingame (6-6 PAL South, 15-9 overall).
Akanesi Hafoka scored 14 points to lead all scorers for San Mateo (0-12, 3-20).
Sacred Heart Prep 45, Woodside Priory 42
Caroline Barclay drained a game-winning 3-pointer with a minute to play to give the Gators the WBAL win.
Barclay would finish with 13 points for SHP (7-3 WBAL, 15-7 overall), while Megan Norris scored a game-high 15 points for the Gators.
Menlo School 47, Notre Dame-Belmont 27
The Knights had a pair of players score in double figures as they raced past the Tigers.
Coco Layton led the way for Menlo (7-3 WBAL Foothill), finishing with 14 points. Avery Lee added 11 in the win.
Both Menlo and Sacred Heart Prep finished in a tie for second place, two games behind division champ Pinewood.
Boys’ basketball
Sequoia 69, Carlmont 49
The Ravens wrapped up an automatic CCS berth with a second-place finish in the PAL South and ended the Scots’ hopes of a playoff berth.
Kiahn Nice was one of three players to score in double figures for Sequoia (10-2 PAL South, 14-10 overall), finishing with a team-high 15. Gabe Munguia added 14 and Daniel Duran chipped in 10 for the Ravens.
Carlmont (5-7, 10-14) got a game-high 27 points from Abram Guldbech. He connected on five 3-pointers and scored 18 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Football
Carlmont reportedly hires new head coach
A Tweet from former Carlmont football coach Jake Messina said that the school has hired his former assistant Eric Rado as the new head coach.
THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
Carlmont 2, Sequoia 1
The Scots clinched the PAL Bay Division championship with their win over the Ravens, coupled with Woodside’s 2-2 draw with M-A.
Both Carlmont and Woodside came into the game tied for first place.
Carlmont (9-2-1 PAL Bay, 28 points, 14-3-3 overall) took a 1-0 lead at halftime on a Kyla Orthbandt unassisted goal. Sequoia (6-3-3, 21 points, 9-3-6 overall) tied the score midway through the second half when Mia Ricard set Reese McKeon for the goal, but the Scots responded within five minutes, getting the game-winning goal from Maya Blodgett, off an assist from Sam Phan.
The Ravens finish third in the PAL Bay and earned the division’s third automatic playoff berth.
Burlingame 1, Aragon 0
Ella Macko’s second-half goal proved to be the difference as in the Panthers’ season-finale victory.
Burlingame improved to 4-2-5 (17 points) in PAL Bay play and 9-5-5 overall. The Panthers will have to wait until Thursday to see if they receive an at-large bid to CCS.
Aragon finishes its season at 2-9-1 (7 points) and 5-7-3 overall.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Woodside Priory 0
Megan Tinsley had a goal and an assist to lead the Gators to the WBAL Foothill Division win over the Panthers.
Iris O’Connor and Elle Lessing rounded out the scoring for SHP (6-3-1 WBAL Foothill), with Hadley Twichell and Juliana Rosen picking up assists for the Gators.
The win wraps up third place for Gators, which gives them an automatic bid to CCS.
Fourth-place Mercy-Burlingame will take on Skyline Division winner Harker at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in San Jose, in a CCS play-in game.
Boys’ basketball
El Camino 59, South City 57
The Colts led 20-11 after the first quarter, which proved to be just enough to beat the rival Warriors.
Antonio Roussanov went off for a game-high 23 points to lead El Camino (7-5 PAL North, 12-12 overall). Christian Viana added 12 points for the Colts.
South City (2-10, 5-15) was led by Nicholas Alimorong and Miles Clarke, who both finished with 12 points. Nolan Alimorong added 10 points for the Warriors.
Girls’ basketball
South City 34, El Camino 30
A 10-point first and 12-point third quarter proved to be the difference for the Warriors in their win over the rival Colts.
Lafu Maleapeai led South City (7-5 PAL North, 9-14 overall) with 9 points. Ariel Lin and Brenda Gonzalez each added 6 points for the Warriors.
El Camino (4-8, 9-12) was led by Kayla Ikuma, who scored a game-high 14 points.
College softball
CSM sweeps pair
The Bulldogs smashed five home runs over two games as they beat Cosumnes River 6-0 and Fresno 9-1, running their winning streak to 10 straight.
Sarah Giles (San Lorenzo) had three hits in the two games, two of which went for home runs, one in each game, as she drove in five runs on the day. Logan Bonetti (Carlmont) homered, doubled among her four hits and added four RBIs of her own. Shea Moreno (Sheldon-Sacramento) hit a leadoff homer against Fresno, adding two doubles and finishing with two RBIs. Phelicity “Titah” Faaita (Logan-Union City) added a three-run blast against Fresno as well.
Kealani Cardona (Hillsdale) earned the win in pitcher’s circle in the opener against Cosumnes River, throwing a compete game, scattering three hits as she moved to 5-1 as a starter. Faaita picked up the win in the nightcap, with five innings of two-hit ball to improve to 7-0 on the season.
