THURSDAY
Girls’ water polo
Presentation 10, Carlmont 7
Ilyana Zlobinsky scored four times for the Scots, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Panthers from coming away with the non-league victory.
Jessica Conley added two goals for the Scots, while goaltender Julia Brosnan finished with six saves.
Girls’ volleyball
El Camino 3, Half Moon Bay 0
The Colts swept past the Cougars 25-9, 25-7, 25-14 in a PAL Ocean Division meeting.
Alexis Garcia led the HMB offense, finishing with six kills. Susy Gutierrez had 16 digs and Natalie Inglis added 13.
Capuchino 3, Sequoia 1
The Mustangs dropped the first set but rallied for a 14-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19 win over the Ravens in a PAL Ocean matchup.
Bailey O’Mahony led Capuchino with nine kills and 13 digs. Devon Oliver and Luiza Silva each had seven kills. Kylie Wilborn directed the offense with 17 assists, while Ellie Wang had 25 digs.
Menlo School 3, Notre Dame-SJ 0
The Knights swept past the Regents in a WBAL Foothill Division game.
Sharon Nejad led Menlo for the second straight match, finishing with 15 kills and added six service aces. Roxy Karrer added 12 kills. Hanna Hoffman and Havannah Hoeft combined for 32 assists.
Carlmont 3, San Mateo 0
The Scots had little trouble in sweeping the Bearcats, 25-10, 25-22, 25-14.
Alisha Mitha paced the Carlmont attack, finishing with 13 kills. Leah McMillen added nine kills for the Scots. Setter Jules Tan dished out 36 assists.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, King’s Academy 0
The Gators swept the Knights in a WBAL Foothill match, 25-13, 25-9, 25-14.
Elena Radeff finished with 18 kills to lead SHP. Sara Alnajjar added six kills in the win. Millie Muir pumped out 34 assists, and added nine digs and two blocks.
Girls’ golf
Menlo School 212, Sacred Heart Prep 267
The Knights had three players shoot 40 or better to beat the rival Gators at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club.
Vikki Xu led Menlo (6-0 WBAL) with a 1-over 37. Gianna Inguagiato and Taylor Baik each finished with 4-over 40s.
SHP was led by Hannah Lesti, who shot a 44.
