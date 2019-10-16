TUESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Woodside 17, Half Moon Bay 11
The Wildcats prepared for their showdown with Menlo-Atherton by getting past the Cougars in a PAL Bay Division match.
Woodside (6-0 PAL Bay), in first place in the Bay Division, takes on second-place M-A (5-1) Thursday. The Wildcats beat the Bears 8-7 Sept. 23 — the first time Woodside had beaten M-A in a decade.
Half Moon Bay was led by Nico Simrock, who scored four times. Ian O’Connor and Kai Guevara each scored twice for the Cougars.
Girls’ tennis
Sacred Heart Prep 6, Crystal Springs 1
The Gators won five of their six matches in straight sets to take the WBAL meeting with the Gryphons.
Sara Quinlan was dominant at No. 2 singles for SHP, dropping just two games in a 6-0, 6-2 victory. Annika Van Zandt and Ciara Moses were just as good at No. 2 doubles, posting a 6-2, 6-0 victory.
Girls’ golf
Mercy-Burlingame 242, Sacred Heart Prep 274
The Crusaders easily beat the Gators in a WBAL meetin at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Mercy’s Maya Zeidan earned low-score honors, finishing with a 40. Brooke Barron posted a 42 for the Crusaders.
SHP was led by Alexandra Hull’s 45.
