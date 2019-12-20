THURSDAY
Women’s college basketball
CSM 66, Santa Monica 62
Ava Augustin’s fourth 3-pointer of the game gave the Bulldogs 59-56 lead with 3:56 left in the game, an advantage they would not give up as they held off the Corsairs in the second round of the Tom Martinez Invitational.
Courtney Townsend followed that with a fast-break layup and CSM (7-7 overall) went to post the victory.
Townsend scored a game-high 18 points for the Bulldogs. Augustin was right behind with 17 points, while Coral Yu added 10.
Next up for CSM is a meeting with Reedley College at 7 p.m. Friday.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
South City 4, Aragon 0
Leading 1-0 at halftime, the Warriors found the back of the net three times in the second 40 minutes to shutout the Dons to pick up their first win of the season in the PAL Bay Division opener.
Diego Arellano had a goal and an assist to lead South City (1-0 PAL Bay, 1-3-1 overall). Alberto Marquez, Jonathan Sarron and Omar Guzman rounded out the scoring for the Warriors.
Goalkeeper Edgar Moreno posted his first clean sheet of the season for the Warriors.
Burlingame 4, Half Moon Bay 1
The Panthers scored two goals in each half to top the Cougars on the coast.
Nico Flores continued his strong start to the season, adding a goal and an assist to lead Burlingame (1-0 PAL Bay, 4-2 overall). Jared Dunning, Ethan Kaufman and Andrew Morales, unassisted, rounded out the scoring for the Panthers.
Orazio Bautista converted a Colton Mills pass for the lone goal for Half Moon Bay (0-1, 1-2-2).
San Mateo 9, Oceana 1
Luis Fernandez scored the first three goals of the second half to lead a Bearcats’ onslaught against the Sharks.
Djelani Phillips added two more goals for San Mateo (3-0-1 PAL Ocean), bringing his goal total to six in Ocean Division play. Adam Walsh had netted a pair of goals for the Bearcats, while Jose Avila and Luis Mora each scored once.
Capuchino 4, Jefferson 2
The Mustangs followed a two-goal first half with two more in the final 40 minutes to double up the Grizzlies.
Jose Lepe netted a goal and assisted on another to lead Capuchino (3-0-1 PAL Ocean, 4-2-1 overall). Jose Chavolla, Enrique Santa Maria and Samuel Garcia all scored for the Mustangs as well.
El Camino 6, Terra Nova 2
Aldo Bermudez scored twice and assisted on a third to lead the Colts to the Ocean Division victory over the Tigers.
Brandon Hernandez, Jacob Deinla, Liam Althaus and Michael Mussallam all scored for El Camino (2-3 PAL Ocean, 3-5 overall) also.
Men’s college basketball
Cañada 86, Gavilan 84
Joseph Gault scored 32 points to help the Colts hold off the Rams to win their season home-opener at College of San Mateo, snapping a seven-game losing streak in the process.
The Colts’ gym is still be rebuilt.
Gault, a 6-4 sophomore out of Palo Alto, hit four free throws in a row in the final 14 seconds for Cañada (2-8 overall). Diyar Yuksel (fr., Serra) added 17 points for the Colts, while Josh Cobillas (so., San Mateo) chipped in with 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.