WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
No. 4 St. Francis 3, No. 1 Menlo School 1
Down 1-0 at halftime, the Knights could not mount a rally as the Lancers advanced to the finals of the Central Coast Section Division III tournament with the win.
Menlo finishes the season 15-3-4, while St. Francis improves 14-7-1 and will play the winner of No. 3 Harker and No. 2 Sequoia.
No. 3 Harker 1, No. 2 Sequoia 1
Harker advances on penalty kicks
After playing to a 1-1 tie after 100 minutes of play, the Eagles (15-3-3) eliminated the Ravens (12-9-1) 3-1 in penalty kicks to advance to Saturday’s championship game.
Girls’ soccer
No. 4 South City 2, No. 1 Capuchino 1 OT
After getting swept by the Mustangs during the regular season, the Warriors beat them when it mattered the most, topping their rival in the CCS Division II semifinals.
South City (16-3-2) will take on No. 3 Santa Cruz (15-3-5) in Saturday’s championship game at a time and place to be determined.
No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep 4, No. 1 Carmel 0
The Gators continue to hammer CCS opposition as they advanced to Saturday’s Division IV championship game with a shut out of the top-seeded Padres.
SHP (9-6-6) have outscored two CCS opponents by a combined score of 12-1, having beaten No. 5 Nueva School 8-1 in the first round last Saturday.
The Gators will take on No. 3 Salinas (12-5-4) Saturday at a time and place to be determined. The Cowboys beat No. 2 Alisal to advance to the final.
No. 4 Mountain View 2, No. 8 Notre Dame-Belmont 1
The Spartans took down the Tigers to end their chances of repeating as CCS champs.
NDB, which won the WBAL Foothill Division championship finishes the season 13-3-5.
No. 8 Menlo School 1, No. 5 Palo Alto 0
The Knights (11-4-7) scored a second-half goal to slip past the Vikings in the Division III semifinals.
Menlo will face No. 6 Burlingame in Saturday’s championship game.
No. 6 Burlingame 1, No. 7 Sacred Heart Cathedral 1
Burlingame advances on penalty kicks
The Panthers (11-4-6) and Irish (11-7-3) played to a 1-1 tie after 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime before Burlingame emerged with a 3-1 win in penalty kicks.
Baseball
Sequoia 20, Jefferson 0
The Ravens scored 12 runs in the second inning to cruise to the season-opening, non-league win over the Grizzlies in a game that was called after 5 1/2 innings.
Ben Singler had the big hit for Sequoia, a grand slam in that second-inning rally, but he was hardly alone in having a big day at the plate. Travis Reeves was 4 for 5 with six RBIs, Alex Chuang went 3 for 3 with three runs driven in and Ben Murray had three hits, drove in a pair and scored twice.
Nolan Doyle earned the win, allowing three hits and striking out 11 in just four innings of work, this after working out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first.
Burlingame 10, San Mateo 2
In the “Little Big Game” baseball edition, the Panthers scored three runs in each of the first three innings to cruise to the win in their season opener.
Preston Lau paced an 11-hit attack for Burlingame, going 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Patrick Norton, a transfer from Serra, went 2 for 3 in his Panthers’ debut, while Taylor Kaufman hit a triple.
San Mateo (1-1) was led by Jorge Chavarin, who went 3 for 4. Antonio Rojas had a pair of hits, while Kevin Sanchez and Jack Gispan each drove in a run for the Bearcats.
Pioneer 5, Carlmont 0
The Scots were held to just six hits as they were blanked by the Mustangs in the Michael DeJesus Memorial Pre-Season Tournament hosted by Milpitas High School.
Pioneer scored three runs in the first and added two more in the fourth for the win.
Jack Vanoncini reached base in all three of his plate appearances for Carlmont (1-1), roping a double, drawing a walk and singling.
Capuchino 4, Santa Teresa 3
The Mustangs walked off with a season-opening win when Patrick Volkman scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the seventh.
Volkman broke for home on Saints’ wild pitch, but the ball went hit the backstop and went right back to the catcher. Volkman got caught in a run down, but Santa Teresa threw the ball away to give the Mustangs the win.
Sophomore Ryan Lordier had three hits for Capuchino, while Nick Balch blasted a two-run triple. Volkman, Justin Verna and Frankie Pellegrini each had two hits for the Mustangs.
Boys’ tennis
Carlmont 4, Aragon 3
The Scots and Dons needed two days to finish their match as their season opener was delayed because of darkness with the match tied at 3-all and the No. 1 singles match still to be decided.
Carlmont’s Milad Shafaie and Aragon’s Daniel Duan had split the first two sets — with Shafaie taking the first set in a tiebreaker 9-6, but Duan rallying for a 6-3 win in the second. Shafaie was up 5-4 in the third, needing just one game to clinch the match, but it was called because of darkness.
The two returned to the court at 3:45 Wednesday where Shafaie closed out Duan to give the Scots the season-opening victory.
Boys’ golf
San Mateo 230, Terra Nova 314
Sean lin and Parker Politte tied for low-round honors of 42 as the Bearcats opened PAL Ocean play with the win over the Tigers at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo.
Aden Nolet, fresh off the basketball court, carded a 46 for the Bearcats as well.
Menlo-Atherton 212, Sequoia 232
Jackson Lee and Max Reyes each shot rounds of 38 to lead the Bears to the win over the Ravens in the PAL opener for both squads.
College softball
CSM 25, West Valley 0
The Bulldogs got a nine-run first and then scored 10 in the third to crush the Vikings.
Riley Donovan (Half Moon Bay) hit a home run in her fourth consecutive game, while Shea Moreno (Sheldon-Sacramento) went 4 for 4 with five stolen bases and two RBIs. Annaleese Rios (Moreau Catholic-Hayward) drove in five runs, while Gianna Voltattorni (Woodside) added three RBIs. Logan Bonetti (Carlmont) and Hayley Ahlvin (Hillsdale) also added two RBIs each.
Phelicity Faaita (Logan-Union City) improved to 11-1 in the circle with three innings of work.
TUESDAY
Boys’ tennis
San Mateo 7, Mills 0
The Peninsula Athletic League spring sports season officially got underway as San Mateo (1-0 PAL Bay, 1-0 overall) swept every set in the Bay Division opener against Mills (0-1, 0-1). No. 1 single Jonathan Chan led the way with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Curtis Draheim. No. 1 doubles Aakash Parthasarathy and Brandon Yemash kept the sweep in order with a closely contested second set in a 6-0, 6-4 win over Cameron Wong and Justine Suboce.
Menlo-Atherton 7, Hillsdale 0
No. 3 single Rayam Cadoret got past David Liu 6-3, 6-4 and the Bears (1-0 PAL Bay, 1-0 overall) swept through all seven matches in their PAL Bay Division opener against Hillsdale (0-1, 0-1). No. 1 Maksim Dukic added a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Marcus Cheng, and No. 1 doubles Andy Morris and Erik Hanson topped Jared Lipka and William Duncan 6-2, 6-0.
Half Moon Bay 7, Westmoor 0
The Cougars (1-0 PAL Ocean, 1-0 overall) dropped just 10 sets on the day in a sweep over Westmoor (0-1, 0-1) in the PAL Ocean Division opener. No. 1 single Phineas Lehane and No. 1 doubles Phil Carrig and Noah Nemiccolo all cruised in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 doubles Kehei Tanaka and Alex Koron earned the most contentious match of the day over Jamyul Guevarra and Austin Cao 6-2, 6-2.
Oceana 5, El Camino 2
Oceana (1-0 PAL Ocean, 1-0 overall) earned wins at No. 1 singles and doubles to top El Camino (0-1, 0-1). No. 1 single Supakit Wiriyachinnakarm won 6-1, 6-1 over Tim Tijiradjaja. No. 1 doubles Evan Clark and Andy Le took down Edward Shan and Eduardo Lactaoena 6-4, 6-2. El Camino No. 2 single Daniel Batsuuri defeated Sebastian DiPirro 7-5, 6-4.
