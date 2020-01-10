THURSDAY
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 79, Harker 45
The Gators improved stayed undefeated early in the WBAL schedule as they buried the Eagles.
Leading 18-6 after the first quarter, SHP (2-0 WBAL, 7-2 overall) scored 25 points in the second to take control of the game, leading 43-21 at halftime. After being outscored 14-13 in the third, the Gators finished with a flourish, scoring 23 in the fourth.
Jai Deshpande went over the 20-point mark for the second game in a row SHP, hitting five 3-pointers to finish with 23 points. He scored 28 against Woodside Priory Tuesday.
Aidan Braccia added 16, Charlie Selna finished with 14 and Aidan Burke chipped in 11 for SHP.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Burlingame 3, Aragon 1
The Panthers (3-0 PAL Bay, 6-2 overall) outscored the Dons 2-1 in the first half and added an insurance goal in the second. Aragon (1-2, 2-3-3) scored its only goal on a corner kick by Epi Rodriguez. Burlingame’s six overall wins have all come against PAL teams, including three non-league victories against the PAL Ocean.
Sequoia 4, Hillsdale 1
The Ravens (1-1 PAL Bay, 6-2 overall) snapped a five-game league losing streak dating back to last season with a flurry of scoring to top Hillsdale (0-2, 1-3-2), including two goals and an assist from striker Jacob Burill. The junior got Sequoia on the board on an assist from Lucas MacFarlane in the first half, then scored in the second on an assist from Eric Linares. Burrill closed the day with an assist on a Simon Clarke goal. Erik Espinosa also scored on an assist from Linares.
Menlo-Atherton 4, South City 0
The Bears (1-1 PAL Bay, 1-2-3 overall) blasted four first-half scores, paced by one goal and two assists by senior Migual Tostado-Aguilar. He assisted on M-A’s first two goals of the day from Mathias Giomi and Will Demirkol, then converted an assist from Cole Trigg. Dylan Penagos added a score on an assist from Demirkol. The loss marked the first in league this season for South City (2-1, 3-4-1) and the team’s most lopsided defeat since 2016-17 when the Warriors fell 6-1 to M-A.
Jefferson 1, Westmoor 1
Jefferson (1-1-3 PAL Ocean, 1-1-3 overall) earned a first-half goal from Esaul Funes on an assist from Sixto Segura to deadlock with rival Westmoor (2-1-1, 3-1-1). The Rams scored on an unassisted goal from Bruno Santana.
Capuchino 2, Woodside 0
The Mustangs (5-0-1 PAL Ocean, 6-2-1) stayed unbeaten in Ocean Division play with two goals from Fernando Nungaray. He scored in the first half on an assist from Jose Chavolla then added a second-half goal on an assist from Omar Esquivel. Woodside (2-2-1, 3-5-1) was held scoreless for the first time this season.
Mills 3, El Camino 0
The Vikings (3-2 PAL Ocean, 3-2 overall) surged for two second-half goals to earn their second shutout of the year. Justin Lauer scored in the first half on an assist from Hanzo Ogaki. Ryan Kwok added a score in the second half on an assist from Markos Wong before Jose Sanchez scored an unassisted goal. El Camino (2-5, 3-8) has now dropped three straight.
Girls’ basketball
El Camino 45, Jefferson 27
The Lady Colts (1-0 PAL North, 6-3 overall) won their fourth straight led by the Ikuma sisters, who combined for 23 points. Sophomore guard Kayla Ikuma scored a game-high 16 points, while senior forward Alyssa Ikuma totaled 7. Senior guard Carly Jeung added 8 points. Jefferson (0-1, 8-4) was paced by Brook-Lynn Daniels with 12 points.
Burlingame 53, Woodside 52
Burlingame (1-0 PAL South, 9-3 overall) led 38-31 going into the fourth quarter and held off Woodside’s 21-point surge in the final period. Burlingame freshman Ava Uhrich went for a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and senior Samantha Kershner added 11, including a clutch 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Junior Natalya Hotovec hit four 3-pointers to lead Woodside (0-1, 7-3) with team-high 20 points.
Sacred Heart Prep 76, Westmoor 27
The Gators scored 21 points or more in the first three quarters as they cruised to a non-league win over the Rams.
Megan Norris paced SHP (8-4 overall), finishing with a game-high 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Charlotte Levison added a baker’s dozen, Denise Stine finished with 12 and Grace Florendo chipped in with 11 points.
Westmoor (5-5) was led by Jazmynn Sciancalepole, who finished with 8 points.
