THURSDAY
Girls’ volleyball
Capuchino 3, Mills 0
In “The Battle on the Strip,” the Mustangs swept past the rival Vikings, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21.
Capuchino (5-2 PAL Ocean) was led by Bailey O’Mahony, who finished with 12 kills and 19 assists. Roisin Uniacke added six kills, while Ellie Wang added 18 digs defensively.
Sequoia 3, Half Moon Bay 0
The Ravens beat the Cougars in straight sets, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22.
Annie Steger led the HMB offense with eight kills. Shea Wakasa added five kills and 10 digs.
SHP 3, Notre Dame-SJ 0
The Gators swept past the Regents 25-21, 25-8, 25-22 in a WBAL Foothill Division match.
Elena Radeff had a big game even by her lofty standards for SHP, finishing with 28 kills. She also added 11 digs defensively.
Reagan Smith and Mele Langi combined for 14 kills, while Leia Bonifacio dug up 15 balls.
Girls’ water polo
NDB 8, Half Moon Bay 4
A four-goal second period carried the Tigers to the PAL Ocean Division win over the Cougars.
Leadin just 2-1 after the first quarter, NDB outscored HMB 4-1 in the second to lead 6-2 at halftime.
Hanna Kawar led NDB with a hat trick. Callie Malone and Dania Rau each scored a pair of goals for the Tigers, with Nicolette Bolich rounding out the scoring.
Annalee Wolfe had another huge day in the cage for NDB, finishing with 17 saves.
Boys’ water polo
Mills 12, Half Moon Bay 5
The Vikings scored six goals in the first period to quickly take control of their PAL Ocean division meeting with the Cougars.
HMB goaltender Max Barron and Luke Longaker did their best to keep the Cougars in the match, combining for 14 saves. Kai Guevara led the HMB offense with a pair of goals.
Girls’ golf
Mercy-Burlingame 242, Castilleja 246
Maya Zeidan and Brooke Barron led the Crusaders to the WBAL win over the Gators at Palo Alto Hill Country Club.
Zeidan tied with Castilleja’s Kelly Yu for low-round honors as both shot 40s. Barron was right behind for MB, carding a 41.
