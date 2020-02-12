TUESDAY
Girls’ basketball
South City 41, Jefferson 21
The Warriors punched their ticket to the Central Coast Section playoffs with the win over the Grizzlies.
South City (6-5 PAL North, 8-14 overall) needed one win in its final two games to guarantee a .500 league record, which would be enough to get the Warriors into CCS.
The Warriors led 15-4 after one quarter and 28-7 at halftime before cruising in the second half.
Lafu Malepeai led South City, posting a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Nia Tanner led Jefferson (2-9, 10-12), finishing with 6 points.
Woodside Priory 75, Notre Dame-Belmont 42
Aniyah Augmon scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Panthers past the Tigers in a WBAL Foothill Division meeting.
Notre Dame-Belmont (2-7 WBAL Foothill, 8-15 overall) got 12 points from Erica Robinson.
Woodside Priory improves to 5-4 in league play and 15-8 overall.
College softball
CSM 11, Modesto 2
It was another five-inning, mercy-rule win for the Bulldogs as they improved to 10-1 in non-conference play.
Riley Donovan (Half Moon Bay) hit her state-leading fifth home run of the season, highlighting a five-run third as she finished with four RBIs on the day. Leadoff hitter Shea Moreno (Sheldon-Sacramento) swiped her state-leading 24th base of the season as she went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Logan Bonetti (Carlmont) had two hits, drove in a pair and scored three times for the Bulldogs.
That was more than enough support for CSM starting pitcher Phelicity Faaita (Logan-Union City), who was perfect through three innings of work, improving to 4-0 on the season. Mary Mirt (Aragon) pitched the final two innings, allowing two runs on three hits. The two pitchers combined for seven strikeouts, with Faaita notching five of them among the nine batters she faced.
College baseball
CSM 4, Delta 1
The Bulldogs scored three runs in the third inning to take down one of the strongest teams in the state in a non-conference victory.
CSM (7-1 overall) managed only three hits, but Kodai Yaoita (Lambrick Park Academy-British Columbia) drove in a pair of runs, Justin Torres (St. Francis) had RBI single while Lincoln Lima (Kaiser-Hawaii) also drove in a run.
Nico Zeglin (Northgate-Walnut Creek) picked up his first win of the season, working into the sixth inning, allowing one run on four hits. Emilio Flores (Burlingame) went the rest of the way, pitching 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball.
MONDAY
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 74, Crystal Springs 41
The Gators scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters and added a 22-point third to cruise past the Gryphons in a WBAL meeting.
Aidan Braccia scored a game-high 19 points to lead SHP (11-1 WBAL, 19-3 overall), knocking down three 3-pointers in the process. Aidan Burke added 11 and Emmer Nichols chipped in with 10 for the Gators.
Crystal Springs (2-10, 9-13) got 10 points from Randy Wheadon.
Girls’ basketball
Notre Dame-Belmont 61, Crystal Springs 23
The Tigers got 13 points from Sophia Dinelli and 11 from Alex Salise to beat the Gryphons in a non-league game.
