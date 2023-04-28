WEDNESDAY
Boys' volleyball
Menlo-Atherton 3, Hillsdale 1
Michael Dacey had 15 kills to lead the Bears to the 25-22, 27-25, 25-27, 26-24 win over the Knights.
Milo Bjornson had 17 digs for M-A (7-3 PAL Bay, 13-10 overall).
Hillsdale falls to 4-5 in Bay play and 8-16 overall.
Carlmont 3, Burlingame 0
Eric Fadayev had 14 kills and Will Won 19 digs to help lead the Scots past the Panthers 28-26, 25-20, 25-16.
In other action …
El Camino (4-3 PAL Ocean, 10-9 overall) got past South City (1-6, 5-16) in five sets.
Girls’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 13, Menlo School 4
Elia Choe scored twice and assisted on a third for the Knights, but it wasn't enough to deny the rival Gators the WBAL victory.
Boys’ lacrosse
Menlo School 10, Bellarmine 9
The Knights rallied for a one-goal, halftime deficit to knock off the Bells in WCAL action.
Lucas Vogel, Nicky Scacco, James Wernikoff and Ethan Friesel each scored two goals for Menlo. Knights goalkeeper Benjamin Chock finished with six saves.
Sacred Heart Prep 16, St. Francis 4
Ian Dykes scored accounted for 10 goals to help lead the Gators to the WCAL win over the Lancers.
Dykes scored seven times and added three assists as well. John Barnds and Jack Garlinghous each added hat tricks for SHP, while Mitch Taylor had a match-high four assists.
Boys’ golf
Aragon 197, Woodside 228
The Dons broked the 200 scoring mark in their win over the Wildcats at Poplar Creek.
Once again, the Dons were led by Lequan Wang and Sam Higaki, who will be the top two seeds at the PAL championship tournament next week. Wang earned low-round honors again, carding an even-par 35. Higaki was right behind him, finishing with a 1-over 36. Noah Finberg came in with a 41 for Aragon, Leo Bartlett and 42 and Alex Tu a 43.
Woodside was led by Brandon Monca, who finished with a 41. Michael Albanese came in with a 42 and Bennett Yee a 43 for the Wildcats.
Crystal 186, Sacred Heart Prep 196
The Gryphons wrapped up their second straight undefeated WBAL title at 10-0 with their 21st league win in a row over the Gators, who finished the regular season in second place, finishing with an 8-2 mark.
KC Mungali paced Crystal, finishing with a 2-under 34. Edan Cui and Russell Chiu both came in at 1-over 37, while Henry Chen posted a 2-over 38. Ethan Lee rounded out the scoring with a 40 for the Gryphons.
SHP was led Luca Suarez, who carded an even-par 36. Charlie Burke came in with a 2-over 38, Eduardo Tapper and Logan Mills 40s, and Owen Egan rounded things out with a 42.
Badminton score
San Mateo 18, Menlo-Atherton 12
