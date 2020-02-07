THURSDAY
College baseball
CSM 11, De Anza 1
The Bulldogs scored the maximum out of the minimum, scoring 11 runs on 11 hits in the win over the Dons.
CSM (5-1 overall) scored in every inning except the fourth, led by catcher Danny Carnazzo (Palma), who collected three hits in five at-bats, including a double, scored twice and drove in a run. JJ Ota (Serra) went 2 for 4 with a run scored and a RBI as well. Justin Torres (St. Francis) was 2 for 3 with three runs scored for the Bulldogs.
Connor Sullivan (College Park-Pleasant Hill) picked up the win on the mound with five innings of three-hit ball. Nino Bartolome (Logan-Union City) and Mario Vargas (Burlingame) combined for four innings, allowing one run on two hits.
WEDNESDAY
Men’s college basketball
CSM 80, Ohlone-Fremont 70
The Bulldogs moved into fourth place in the Coast Conference North standings with the win over the Renegades.
Bobby Arenas (Riordan) drained five 3-pointers on his way to 23 points for CSM (5-4 Coast North, 11-12 overall). Bryant Jefferson (Palo Alto) added 14 points, 12 coming in the second half. Jackie Luong (Washington-SF) and Daniel Benjamin (Jefferson) each had 11 for the Bulldogs.
Boys’ basketball
Terra Nova 67, South City 58
The Tigers had three players in double figures as they evened their PAL North Division record.
Bourgan Guibadouline scored a game-high 23 points to lead Terra Nova (5-5 PAL South, 9-13 overall). Justin Milch added 21 and Chase McKnight went for 15.
South City (1-8, 4-13) was led by Daniel Marroquin, who finished with 20 points. Miles Clarke added 12, Nicholas Alimorong and Anthony Vanderbur each scored 10 for the Warriors.
Jefferson 76, Oceana 32
The Grizzlies had little trouble with the Sharks and with the win, set up a showdown for first place with Half Moon Bay Friday night.
Jefferson (7-1 PAL North, 12-8 overall) was led by Saif Fara, who finished with 19 points. The Grizzlies had 14 players get in the scoring column.
Oceana (0-10, 1-19) got 8 points from Elijah Teupa.
San Mateo 47, Mills 32
Aden Nolet scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Bearcats past the Vikings.
Kyle Taruc added 11 and Luke Bergstrom finished with 10 points for San Mateo (4-5 PAL South, 14-7 overall).
Mills (2-7, 5-16) got 10 points from Jimi Wilson-Anumudu.
Girls’ basketball
Terra Nova 35, South City 34
The Tigers outscored the Warriors 6-5 in the fourth quarter to pull out the PAL North victory.
Kapua Wong-Hin scored 11 points to lead Terra Nova (6-4 PAL North, 8-13 overall).
South City (4-5, 6-14) got a game-high 19 points from Caitlin Collantes.
Half Moon Bay 54, Westmoor 44
Freshman Alli Dioli poured in 27 points to lead the Cougars past the Rams, breaking a first-place tie in the PAL North standings.
Genevieve Belmonte added 16 points for Half Moon Bay (9-1 PAL North, 19-3 overall). Belmonte and Alli Dioli combined for seven 3-pointers.
Westmoor (7-2, 12-7) was led by Jazmynn Sciancalepore, who finished with 12 points.
Capuchino 60, Carlmont 48
The Mustangs outscored the Scots by 10 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for the PAL South win.
Jaisa Gamble scored a game-high 18 points to lead Capuchino (5-4 PAL South, 11-10 overall). Hailey Hoff finished with 15 and Arianna Jordan added 13 for the Mustangs.
Carlmont (4-5, 14-7) got 16 points from Erica Mendiola.
Aragon 63, Woodside 50
The Dons led 18-9 after one quarter and steadily pulled away for the win over the Wildcats.
Four players scored in double figures for Aragon (8-1 PAL South, 13-8 overall), which stayed in a first-place tie with M-A. Lala Lautaimi led the dons with 16 points. Jordan Beaumont added 15, Lydia Manu 13 and Megan Grant 10.
Woodside (2-7, 12-8) got 18 points from Hailey Stewart and 13 from Natalya Hotovec.
Sequoia 59, Burlingame 31
The Ravens led 34-12 at halftime and cruised home to the win over the Panthers.
Caitlin Dusky led all scorers with 21 points for Sequoia (5-4 PAL South, 13-8 overall). Jacqueline Kurland added 14 for the Ravens, while Alexis Jackson finished with 10 points.
Burlingame (3-6, 11-9) had eight players score 3 points each.
Boys’ soccer
Hillsdale 1, Menlo-Atherton 0
The Knights knocked off the first-place Bears with a first-half goal.
Keenan Edge, off an assist from David Voskoboynik, scored the game’s only goal for Hillsdale (4-5-2 PAL Bay 14 points, 8-4-2 overall).
M-A (7-2-1, 22 points, 7-3-3) maintained its lead atop the Bay standings despite the loss.
Aragon 2, Carlmont 0
The Dons scored once in each half to keep the Scots in second place in the Bay standings.
Ajay Paramanian and Roman Misner scored for Aragon (4-6-1 PAL Bay, 13 points, 5-7-4 overall), while Alexis Villanueva and Erwin Jimenez picked up assists.
Carlmont (5-2-4, 19 points, 7-4-5) remains three points behind M-A in the Bay Division standings.
South City 1, Burlingame 0
The Panthers scored the game’s only goal — unfortunately it was an own-goal that gave the Warriors the victory.
South City (5-5-1 PAL Bay, 16 points) remains in fourth place in the Bay Division, two points behind third-place Burlingame (5-3-3, 18 points, 8-5-3).
Sequoia 2, Half Moon Bay 1
All three goals were scored in the second half, with the Ravens pulling out the victory.
Jacob Burrill scored twice to lead Sequoia (5-5-1 PAL Bay, 16 points, 10-6-1 overall), with Llan Ladabaum and Alvin Fuentes earning assists.
Pablo Jaramillo scored an unassisted goal for HMB (2-8-1, 7 points, 3-9-3).
Capuchino 5, Oceana 0
The second-place Mustangs stayed on the heels of San Mateo with the shutout over the Sharks.
Jose Lepe, Jose Chavolla and Fernando Nungaray all had a goal and an assist to lead Capuchino (10-1-2 PAL Ocean, 32 points), which remains two points behind the Bearcats in the Ocean standings.
Edgar Munoz and Omar Esquivel rounded out the scoring for the Mustangs.
Mills 8, Terra Nova 2
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Vikings exploded for eight second-half goals to blow out the Tigers.
Mills improves to 6-5-2 (20 points) in PAL Ocean play, while Terra Nova falls to 1-11-1 (4 points).
Jefferson 3, El Camino 2
Tied 2-2 at halftime, the Ravens struck in the second half to pull out the win.
Alexis Diaz had a goal and an assist for El Camino (5-9 PAL Ocean, 15 points, 6-12 overall). Adrian Hernandez had the other goal for the Colts, while Robert Michol added an assist.
