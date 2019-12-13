THURSDAY
Girls’ basketball
Notre Dame-Belmont 49, Notre Dame-SJ 43
The Tigers earned their first win of the season by outlasting the Regents in a non-league game.
Taylor McDonald paced the offense for NDB (1-4 overall), finishing with 12 points. Marina Nueckel added 7 points for the Tigers.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Capuchino 6, Westmoor 3
Tied 1-all at halftime, the Mustangs scored five times in the second half to beat the Rams in a PAL Ocean Division match.
Jose Chavolla led the offense for Capuchino (2-0 PAL Ocean, 3-2 overall), scoring twice and adding an assist. Edgar Munoz struck twice for the Mustangs. Enriquez Santa Maria rounded out the scoring for Capuchino, while Omar Esquivel recorded three assists.
Woodside 4, Terra Nova 2
The Wildcats scored three times in the second half to pull away from the Tigers.
Dylan Bernard had a goal and an assist to lead Woodside (2-1 PAL Ocean, 3-3 overall). Javier Sagastume, Cole Preston and David Ruiz-Conelio rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats. Oswaldo Garcia Mendoza and Daniel Delgado picked up assists for Woodside.
Tyler Rasmussen had a goal and an assist to lead Terra Nova (1-1-1, 1-1-1). Jose Guerrero scored the other goal for the Tigers, who also got assists from Griffin Dunhill and Jayden Galindo Lovell.
El Camino 2, Oceana 1
Adrian Hernandez’s second half goal lifted the Colts to their first division win of the season.
Aldo Bermudez got El Camino (1-2 PAL Ocean, 2-4 overall) on the scoreboard in the first half, off an assist from Alexis Diaz. Brandon Hernandez had the assist on the Adrian Hernandez strike.
Oceana (0-3, 1-4) was left still looking for its first Ocean Division victory of the season.
Menlo School 2, Aragon 2
The Knights led 2-0 midway though the second before the Dons struck twice to forge the tie.
Jackson Aldrich gave Menlo a 1-0 lead just before halftime. Christian Corcoran doubled the lead for the Knights midway though the second half off an assist from Aaron Morgan.
Girls’ soccer
Mercy-Burlingame 1, Hillsdale 1
The Crusaders scored midway through the second half to force a tie with the Knights in a non-league match.
Teagan McKelvey gave Hillsdale a 1-0 lead when she knocked in a first-half corner, but Mercy’s Haylee Klinger banged home a shot from 30 yards.
Girls’ basketball
Mercy-Burlingame 51, Oceana 21
The Crusaders outscored the Sharks 20-0 in the first quarter and led 31-3 at halftime to roll to the non-league victory.
Ryan Galea led Mercy (2-2 overall) with 12 points and 8 rebounds. Gabby Ravelo added 11 points for the Crusaders.
