WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School 19, Serra 1
The Knights wrapped up their first season in the WCAL with a win over the Padres to finish in a tie for second place.
Menlo (5-2), after scoring eight goals in the first period, poured it on in the second, scoring 10 times to lead 18-1 at halftime.
Noah Housenbold finished with six goals for the Knights. Greg Hilderbrand, Chris Ponterio and Connor MacMitchell all netted hat tricks, while Jack Murad scored twice.
Goaltenders Zayd Mahmoud and Josh Poulos combined for seven saves.
Menlo will wrap up its regular season by hosting Coronado-San Diego in a non-league match Friday.
TUESDAY
Girls’ volleyball
Notre Dame-Belmont 3, Harker 0
The WBAL champion Tigers won their 12th straight match with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 win over the Eagles.
NDB is one win away from a perfect WBAL Foothill Division season. They Tigers will be on the road at Sacred Heart Prep at 6:30 Thursday in the regular-season finale.
Abby Miller and Kate Rose-Kieghran combined for 23 kills to lead the offense for NDB. Miranda Chan added seven. Shea Hanson and Kelly Schackel each had a pair of blocks for the Tigers, while Delaney Walsh led the defense with 19 digs.
Capuchino 3, Sequoia 1
The Mustangs maintained second place in the PAL Ocean Division with the win over the Ravens, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18.
Devon Oliver led the Capuchino attack with nine kills. Bailey O’Mahony finished with eight kills, while adding 12 assists and 14 digs. Kylie Wilborn also had 12 assists for the Mustangs.
Carlmont 3, San Mateo 0
The Scots swept past the Bearcats 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 in a PAL Bay Division match.
Carlmont got a combined 21 assists from Kayla Lunde and Trinity Kishi-Chow, while Gaby Pierce finished with seven blocks.
Mercy-Burlingame 3, Mercy-SF 0
The Crusaders wrapped up their regular season with a sweep of the Skippers, 25-13, 25-17, 25-16.
Becky Roos led the Mercy-Burlingame offense with 24 assists while also coming up 11 digs defensively. Yzzy Barrera had four kills and 16 digs for the Crusaders.
