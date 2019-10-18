THURSDAY
Girls’ tennis
Aragon 5, San Mateo 2
The Dons earned a crucial win to move into fourth place alone in the PAL Bay with the win over the Bearcats.
Aragon and San Mateo both came into the match with identical 5-5 records.
The difference came in the doubles matches, where the Dons pulled out a pair of three-set victories. Romy Pachtner and Aretha Chen dropped the first set to San Mateo’s Grace Wang and Jeevika Adda at No. 1 doubles. But the Aragon duo rallied to win the next two sets, 6-0, 7-5.
Aragon’s Ari Leventhal and Kasandra Rascon were blitzed by San Mateo’s Alicia Chen and Keaton Fritts in the first set as the Bearcats’ tandem posted a 6-0 first-set win at the No. 3 doubles spot.
But Leventhal and Rascon dropped only four more games the rest of the way, winning the final two sets by identical 6-2 scores.
The No. 4 singles match also went three sets, with San Mateo’s Katie Hong beat Simran Bal 2-6, 6-1 6-4.
Girls’ volleyball
Menlo-Atherton 3, Hillsdale 0
The Bears took another step toward a PAL Bay Division title with a 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 sweep of the Knights.
Emma Spindt and Natalie Grover combined for 21 kills to lead the M-A attack. Setters Mariah Grover and Rachel Park combined for 30 assists.
An M-A win over Aragon next Tuesday will clinch the championship for the Bears.
Girls’ golf
Castilleja 266, Sacred Heart Prep 267
Castilleja edged out SHP at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club.
Alexandra Hull led SHP with a 46. Hannah Lesti carded a 49.
Castilleja’s Kelly Yu shot a low-round score of 41.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 15, Valley Christian 4
The Gators used a five-goal, second-period outburst to take control of their WCAL game against the Warriors.
Leading 3-0 after the first period, SHP took an 8-1 lead into the halftime break.
Eleanor Facey paced the attack for SHP, scoring four times. Brienz Lang added a hat trick and Margot Gibbons tallied twice for the Gators.
SHP goaltender Megan Norris had a strong match, finishing with 10 saves.
Girls’ volleyball
Capuchino 3, ICA 0
The Mustangs swept past the Spartans in a non-league match, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13.
Sofia Stemberga led Capuchino with eight kills. Devon Oliver, Jaisa Gamble, Roisin Uniacke and Bailey O’Mahony all added five kills each.
Kylie Wilborn had 23 assist for the Mustangs, while Crystle Gumban had 18 digs.
Notre Dame-Belmont 3, Mercy-SF 0
The Tigers won their 11th straight match and improved to 11-0 in WBAL Foothill Division play with a 25-13, 25-11, 25-12 victory over the Skippers.
Abby Miller led the way again offensively for NDB, finishing with 12 kills. She also added five service aces.
Kelly Schackel added nine kills and Kate Rose-Keighran finished with seven for the Tigers. Lauren Payne accounted for 35 of the Tigers’ 36 assists.
Women’s college volleyball
CSM 3, Skyline 0
The 25th-ranked Bulldogs swept past the rival Trojans 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 in a Coast Conference North meeting.
Krystal Hin led the CSM attack, finishing with 12 kills. She was just as strong defensively, digging up a dozen balls.
Hannah Gamez led the Bulldogs with 18 digs to go along with six kills and four service aces. Ashley Dugalo guided the CSM offense with 23 assists.
At 3-1 in conference play, the Bulldogs remain a game behind first-place and unbeaten Cabrillo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.