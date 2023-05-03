MONDAY
Boys’ lacrosse
Menlo-Atherton 19, Carlmont 3
Colin Kryger poured in seven goals and assisted on two more to lead the Bears over teh Scots in a PAL Bay Division matchup.
Peter Koren and Mikey Sanford each notched hat tricks for M-A (9-0 PAL Bay, 12-6 overall).
Carlmont (2-7, 4-7) was led by Chase Baker, who scored twice, and Tyler Atkinson, who had four assists to go along with a goal.
Hillsdale 14, Woodside 5
Ryan Sprowls scored five times and added three assists to pace the Knights past the Wildcats.
Charlie Aguirre and Josh Bernard each added three goals and an assist for Hillsdale (2-6, PAL Ocean, 2-13 overall).
Woodside (2-6, 2-8) got four goals from Miles Wilson.
Girls’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 14, Mitty 5
Christina Long scored four goals and Skyler Schramm added a hat trick to lead the Gators past the Monarchs.
Emily Leschin, Iris O’Connor and Olivia Abbott each added two goals apiece for SHP.
Softball
Mills 11, South City 5
The Vikings stayed in the race for the Ocean Division title, one game behind division-leading Terra Nova, after beating the fading Warriors, which has lost their last two league games.
South City (4-5 PAL Ocean, 7-11 overall) jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead after three innings, but Mills (6-3, 8-11) came roaring back with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Audrey Jang, a freshman, homered, drove in three runs and scored three runs to pace the Mills offense. Morgan Chu and Kiana Greco, another freshman, both drove in two runs each for the Vikings.
Gunn 7, Menlo-Atherton 1
The Titans scored two in the second and five in the third to cruise to the non-league win over the Bears.
Danielle Koo went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for M-A (10-7 overall).
