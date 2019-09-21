THURSDAY
Girls’ tennis
San Mateo 6, Half Moon Bay 1
Jully Huang needed only 30 minutes to post a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles and help lead the Bearcats to the PAL Bay Division win over the Cougars.
HMB’s Leilani Hereford continued her strong freshman season, winning 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles,
But it was all San Mateo after that. Grace Wang and Kelli Eng gave the Bearcats three wins in singles as the two combined to lose only seven games.
In the Bearcats’ sweep of the doubles, the No. 3 team of Alicia Chan and Keaton Fritts were the most dominant, winning 6-1, 6-1.
Menlo School 7, Los Altos 0
The Knights had little trouble with the Eagles in a non-league win.
Only Natalie Westermann needed three sets, beating Kylie Akiyama 6-4, 1-6, (10-5).
Other than that, all six of the Knights’ other points came in straight sets. Addie Ahlstrom dropped only two games in a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, while the No. 1 doubles team of Lindsey Ball and C.C. Golub won 6-1, 6-0.
Sacred Heart Prep 5, Mitty 2
The Gators had a strong showing with the win over the Monarchs in a non-league match.
SHP (5-3 overall) swept all four singles matches, led by Sara Quinlan and Ella Sheehan at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Quinlan lost only one game in a 6-1, 6-0 win, while Sheehan won her match 6-1, 6-1.
Natalie Dias needed a third-set, super-tiebreaker to win 6-2, 4-6, (10-5) at No. 2 singles, while Isa Robinson won her No. 1 singles match, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
Katie Sinclair and Annika Van Zandt gave the Gators the doubles win they needed to clinch the match, winning 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
Girls’ water polo
Menlo-Atherton 7, Notre Dame-Belmont 2
Two days after getting drubbed by Castilleja, 16-7, the Bears were solid in the win over the Tigers in a PAL Bay Division match.
Sofia de la Vega led all scores, finishing with four goals for M-A. Ella Nelson added a pair and Eleanor Fisher rounded out the scoring.
NDB got a goal each from Hanna Kawar and Callie Malone.
Girls’ golf
San Mateo 238, Aragon 268
The Bearcats improved with 5-1 in PAL matches with the win over the crosstown rival Dons at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo.
Lindsey Huang earned low-score honors for San Mateo, finishing with a 5-over 40. Alyssa Angata led Aragon, finishing with 43.
Mercy-Burlingame 232, Notre Dame-Belmont 278
The Crusaders won their third WBAL match in a row, beating the Tigers at Baylands Golf Course.
Brooke Barron led Mercy with a 37, followed Maya Zeidan’s 41 and Anais Ko’s 45.
Felicia Wei was the low scorer for NDB, shooting a 45.
Girls’ volleyball
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Harker School 0
The Gators swept past the Eagles in a WBAL match, 25-21, 25-12, 25-17.
Elena Radeff continues her offensive assault for SHP, finishing with 16 kills and four service aces. She also contribued 8 digs and a block defensively.
Sofie Wheeler added 8 kills for the Gators, while Millie Muir pumped out 34 assists. Sarah Lin and Iris O’Connor combined for 15 digs.
Menlo-Atherton 3, Carlmont 0
The Bears cruised past the Scots 25-17, 25-20, 25-12 to stay unbeaten in PAL Bay Division play.
Natalie Grover and Semaijah Ix-Siu led M-A (3-0 PAL Bay, 9-2 overall) with 10 kills apiece. Marit Hoyem added 8. Setter Solie Cecil finished with 28 assists, while Bella Shermis dug up 14 balls.
