WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School 14, Mitty 6
Trailing 2-1 after one period, the Knights scored four in the second and seven more in the third periods to take control of the WCAL match with the Monarchs.
Greg Hilderbrand got loose for Menlo (3-2 WCAL, 11-4 overall) scoring nine times. Jack Murad and Sebastian Chan added two goals apiece.
Josh Poulos and Zayd Mahmoud each finished with eight saves for the Knights.
TUESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Aragon 6, Sequoia 5
The Dons maintained their one-game lead over Capuchino by rallying in the fourth quarter to beat the Ravens.
Aragon (7-1), coming off a lopsided loss to the Mustangs last week, found itself down 5-3 in the fourth period before the Dons scored three unanswered goals to pull out the victory.
Enzo Vasquez, who scored twice for Aragon, cut the Sequoia lead to 5-4 with a goal from the right point with 4:36 left to play.
Peter Martin, who scored a team-high three goals for the Dons, fired home the game-tying goal at the 3:05 mark before the scoring the game winner on a 5-meter penalty shot with 2:39 to play.
Girls’ volleyball
Capuchino 3, Jefferson 1
The Mustangs dropped the first set before rebounding to win the next three and beat the Grizzlies 21-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21.
Bailey O’Mahony led the Capuchino offense with 12 kills. Devon Oliver was right behind with 10 finishes. Kylie Wilborn dished out 17 assists, while Crystal Bumban led the defense with 25 digs. O’Mahony added 11 digs.
Half Moon Bay 3, Westmoor 2
The Cougars got 11 kills from Annie Steger and 10 from Alexis Garcia to help lead them to the PAL Ocean Division win over the Rams.
Steger, Kylie DeMartini and Natalie Inglis each had more than 20 digs defensively, finishing with 25, 22 and 21, respectively. DeMartini led HMB with 14 assists.
Carlmont 3, Hillsdale 1
The Scots opened the second round of PAL Bay Division play with a win over the Knights 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-18.
Setter Jules Tan made the offense go for Carlmont, finishing with 31 assists. Middle blocker Gaby Pierce had a strong match at the net, finishing with seven blocks, while libero Kayla Lunde finished with 18 digs.
Notre Dame-Belmont 3, Mercy-Burlingame 0
The Tigers stayed unbeaten in WBAL Foothill Division play (7-0) with a 25-20, 25-14, 25-10 sweep of the Crusaders.
Girls’ tennis
Harker 6, Sacred Heart Prep 1
Sara Quinlan earned the Gators’ only point with her 6-1, 6-7 (6-8), (10-5) win at No. 3 singles.
