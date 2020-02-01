FRIDAY
College softball
CSM 8, Siskiyous 0, 5 innings
The Bulldogs, the preseason No. 1 team in the state, returned home with a mercy-rule win over the Eagles.
CSM (3-1 overall) scored two runs in the first and third innings, before ending the game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Bulldogs scored 8 runs on 11 hits, with Sarah Giles blasting a two-run homer. Shea Moreno and Isabella Zalba (Hillsdale) each smacked triples for CSM, while Riley Donovan (Half Moon Bay), Jada Walker (San Mateo) and Zalba each collected a pair of hits.
Phelicity Faaita, Analeese Rios, Zalba and Logan Bonetti (Carlmont) each drove in runs for CSM.
That was more than enough support for starting pitcher Kealani Cardona (Hillsdale), who worked four innings, allowing just two hits. Faaita finished up with one inning of shutout ball.
CSM will back at home Saturday with a double header. The Bulldogs will again host Siskiyous for a 10 a.m. and return for a 2 p.m. meeting with City College of San Jose.
Women’s college basketball
Skyline 68, CSM 45
The Trojans opened the second half of Coast Conference North play with an emphatic win over the rival Bulldogs to remain undefeated in conference play.
Skyline (6-0 Coast North, 17-6 overall) got 17 points from Nicole Brunicardi (Burlingame), while Jalene Parangan (Aragon) and Olga Fa’asolo (Notre Dame-Belmont) scored 15 each.
Emily Latu (Pacific Bay Christian) led CSM (2-4, 13-11) with 17 points. Ava Agustin added 11.
Girls’ basketball
Sequoia 42, Woodside 34
The Ravens held the Wildcats to just 6 second-half points to win the battle of Redwood City.
Sequoia (4-4 PAL South, 12-8 overall) trailed 28-23 at halftime and made up only one point in the third to trail 30-24 going into the fourth. But Woodside (2-6, 12-7) was outscored 16-4 over the final eight minutes.
Terra Nova 36, El Camino 22
The Tigers climbed above the .500 mark in PAL North play with the win over the Colts.
Terra Nova (5-4 PAL North, 7-13 overall) only had one quarter scoring in double digits — 12 points in the second — but the Tigers defense shut down El Camino (4-5, 9-9) hold the Colts to single-digit scoring in all four quarters — including shutting out El Camino in the third.
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 78, Harker 41
The second-place Gators kept the heat on first-place Menlo in WBAL play with a lopsided win over the Eagles.
A 29-point second quarter gave SHP (8-1 WBAL, 15-3 overall) control of the game and the Gators were never seriously threatened after that.
Jai Deshpande led SHP with a game-high 17 points. James Pleasants added 13 for the Gators.
Menlo-Atherton 58, Carlmont 27
The Bears had their string of 70-plus point games stopped, but their defense did a number on the Scots, holding them to 7 points or less in every quarter.
Leading 14-6 after one period, M-A (8-0 PAL South, 17-3 overall) scored 19 more in the second to lead 33-13 at halftime.
Nick Tripaldi led the Bears with 10 points, while Spence Lin and Trevor Wargo added 9 apiece.
Burlingame 51, Mills 33
The Panthers snapped the Vikings’ two-game winning streak by holding them to 9 first-half points.
Burlingame improves to 4-4 in PAL South play and 13-7 overall, while Mills falls to 2-6, 5-15.
THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
Carlmont 1, Menlo-Atherton 0
First-place Carlmont (7-2 PAL Bay, 12-3-2 overall, 21 points) has the advantage of having played one more league game that its other PAL Bay Division contenders and used a narrow victory over Menlo-Atherton (3-4-2, 5-7-2, 11 points) to move into the top spot. Kyla Orthbandt scored the game’s only goal unassisted in the first half. The Lady Scots now lead second-place Woodside (19 points) in the standings by 2 points, though Woodside still controls its own destiny by having played one less league game to this point. Carlmont and Woodside have already wrapped up head-to-head play with one another, each with one win during two league matchups.
Sequoia 3, Aragon 1
Heather Benway scored two first-half goals and Sabrina Rincon added one in the third to secure Sequoia’s (5-1-2 PAL Bay, 8-1-5 overall, 17 points) third-place standing in the PAL Bay Division standings. Reese McKeon and Kira Spottiswood assisted, respectively, on Benway’s goals. Perla Cortes earned the assist on Rincon’s score. Aragon senior Abby Chang scored on a Ryann Abad assist for Aragon (1-7-1, 4-8-2). The Ravens are now comfortably ahead of fourth-place Burlingame (12 points) in the Bay Standings, with the top three finishers earning automatic bids to the CCS playoffs.
Burlingame 4, Terra Nova 0
After a scoreless first half, Burlingame (3-2-3 PAL Bay, 8-3-4 overall, 12 points) erupted for four goals after the break, paced by two scores from Courtney Koch, both assisted by Grace Shin. Ella Macko added a goal, along with Jamie Callantine, who was assisted by Talia Aboukhalil. Terra Nova (0-8-1, 2-11-1) has now gone 10 straight league games without a win dating back to last season.
Capuchino 1, San Mateo 0
The Lady Mustangs (7-0 PAL Ocean, 12-2-3 overall, 21 points) maintained command atop the PAL Ocean Division standings, riding a first-half goal from junior forward Amber Bussani to the victory. Bussani was assisted by freshman Alondra Nungaray. Capuchino now leads Hillsdale and South City (tied for second place with 15 points apiece) in the PAL Ocean with three games to go. San Mateo (1-6, 3-8) has now lost two straight.
Hillsdale 1, South City 0
Kurumi Kaneko scored a penalty kick in the second half to deliver Hillsdale (5-2 PAL Ocean, 11-3-3 overall, 15 points) the victory. With the win, the Lady Knights move into a second-place tie with South City (5-2, 12-3-1, 15 points) in the PAL Ocean Division standings. South City won 1-0 in the previous league matchup between the two teams Jan. 9.
Mills 1, Half Moon Bay 0
Alex Dedes scored the game’s lone goal on an assist from Rika Hensley for Mills (3-4 PAL Ocean, 5-9 overall). Half Moon Bay (0-7, 2-13-1) has now lost 10 straight overall matches.
El Camino 4, Westmoor 0
The Lady Colts (6-0 PAL Lake, 8-9-1 overall) clinched at least a share of the PAL Lake Division standings, backed by a hat trick from Valentine Sandillo. Dianni Flores and Michelle Gonzalez each tallied assists. Noe Diep added a goal on an assist from Tiffany Astanche. Westmoor (0-6, 0-9) is still looking for its first win.
Oceana 3, Jefferson 1
Natalie Nelson and Kaitlin Killian totaled one goal and one assist apiece, and Carmella Baldasarre got the Sharks (3-2 PAL Lake, 6-2 overall) on the board in a victory over Jefferson (2-3 PAL Lake).
College baseball
Solano 10, CSM 4, 10 innings
The Bulldogs (2-1) suffered their first loss of the year when Solano (2-1) rallied for six runs in the top of the 10th. Cameron Martin had the go-ahead single and Wellington Ballsley later added a three-run triple to blow it open. Sophomore reliever Carlo Lopiccolo (Burlingame) took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on two hits and five walks over 2 1/3 innings. Lopiccolo pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, in which he walked three, but the CSM defense opened the 10th with a fielding error before back-to-back walks set the stage for Solano to break through. Lincoln Lima was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Bulldogs, and Nolan Ackerman added his second two-hit game of the season.
