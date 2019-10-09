TUESDAY
Girls’ tennis
Burlingame 7, Woodside 0
The Panthers won all seven match in straight sets to take the PAL Bay Division match from the Wildcats.
Vidika Bhaumik and Ella Rafferty, playing at No. 3 and 4 singles for Burlingame, lost only one game apiece. Michaela Llewelyn lost only two games at No. 2 singles, as did the No. 2 doubles team Allie McHugh and Anya Smith.
Girls’ volleyball
Burlingame 3, Menlo-Atherton 0
The Panthers pulled off the upset of the season thus far, knocking off the previously unbeaten Bears 25-23, 25-22, 25-13.
Menlo-Atherton got a combined 20 kills from Natalie Grover and Emma Spindt.
Girls’ golf
Sequoia 249, Half Moon Bay 251
Giana Flores shot a 41 to lead the Ravens to the PAL Ocean Division win at Half Moon Bay Golf Links.
Noelle Barganier followed with a 49 Sequoia.
Half Moon Bay was led by Daniela Benito, who finished with a 45. Mitzi Hernandez carded a 47 for the Cougars.
MONDAY
Girls’ water polo
Notre Dame-Belmont 8, Aragon 1
The Tigers shut out the Dons for the last three quarters in an emphatic PAL Bay Division victory.
NDB (5-3 PAL Bay, 10-6 overall) led 3-1 after the first quarter and led 5-1 at halftime. The Tigers pulled away in the fourth quarter, scoring three times.
Girls’ golf
South City 220, Capuchino 226
The Warriors’ Tristan Lamina-Lee and the Mustangs’ Valentina Valentine shared low-score honors, but it was South City that came away with the PAL Ocean Division win.
Both Lamina-Lee and Valentine both shot 41s at Mariner’s Point in San Mateo. The difference was all five of the Warriors’ scoring golfers finished with rounds in the 40s.
Megan Celillo and Maggie Cai each shot 43s for South City, while Audrey Garcia came in with a 44 and Renee Calubaquib a 49. Simone Snukst shot a 42 for Capuchino, followed by a 44 from Sarah Muldowney.
