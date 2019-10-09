sports roundup

TUESDAY

Girls’ tennis

Burlingame 7, Woodside 0

The Panthers won all seven match in straight sets to take the PAL Bay Division match from the Wildcats.

Vidika Bhaumik and Ella Rafferty, playing at No. 3 and 4 singles for Burlingame, lost only one game apiece. Michaela Llewelyn lost only two games at No. 2 singles, as did the No. 2 doubles team Allie McHugh and Anya Smith.

Girls’ volleyball

Burlingame 3, Menlo-Atherton 0

The Panthers pulled off the upset of the season thus far, knocking off the previously unbeaten Bears 25-23, 25-22, 25-13.

Menlo-Atherton got a combined 20 kills from Natalie Grover and Emma Spindt.

Girls’ golf

Sequoia 249, Half Moon Bay 251

Giana Flores shot a 41 to lead the Ravens to the PAL Ocean Division win at Half Moon Bay Golf Links.

Noelle Barganier followed with a 49 Sequoia.

Half Moon Bay was led by Daniela Benito, who finished with a 45. Mitzi Hernandez carded a 47 for the Cougars.

MONDAY

Girls’ water polo

Notre Dame-Belmont 8, Aragon 1

The Tigers shut out the Dons for the last three quarters in an emphatic PAL Bay Division victory.

NDB (5-3 PAL Bay, 10-6 overall) led 3-1 after the first quarter and led 5-1 at halftime. The Tigers pulled away in the fourth quarter, scoring three times.

Girls’ golf

South City 220, Capuchino 226

The Warriors’ Tristan Lamina-Lee and the Mustangs’ Valentina Valentine shared low-score honors, but it was South City that came away with the PAL Ocean Division win.

Both Lamina-Lee and Valentine both shot 41s at Mariner’s Point in San Mateo. The difference was all five of the Warriors’ scoring golfers finished with rounds in the 40s.

Megan Celillo and Maggie Cai each shot 43s for South City, while Audrey Garcia came in with a 44 and Renee Calubaquib a 49. Simone Snukst shot a 42 for Capuchino, followed by a 44 from Sarah Muldowney.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription