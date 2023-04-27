TUESDAY
Boys’ lacrosse
Palo Alto 14, Carlmont 6
The Vikings shut out the Scots in the first half on their way to the PAL Bay Division victory.
Carlmont was led by Jamie Mauck, who scored twice and assisted on a third. Jacob Tom, Oliver Welton, Nicolas Todd and Lukas Wiggers all scored once for the Scots.
Asher Friedman scored six goals and assisted on four more to lead Palo Alto (5-1 PAL Bay, 6-2-2 overall).
Menlo-Atherton 12, Sequoia 3
The Bears held the Ravens to single goals in the first three quarters on their way to the Bay win.
Peter Koren led the way for M-A (7-0 PAL Bay, 10-4 overall), coring five goals. Colin Kryger added a hat trick, while Calvin Annison and Mikey Sanford each scored twice.
Owen Haaga led Sequoia with a pair of goals. Sean Obana rounded out the scoring for the Ravens.
Woodside 9, Hillsdale 7
The Wildcats held off the Knights in a PAL Ocean Division matchup.
Miles Wilson led the way for Woodside (2-4 PAL Ocean, 2-6 overall), scoring four times. Luca Calvillo added a hat trick for the Wildcats.
Hillsdale (1-5, 1-13) was led by Charlie Aquirre, who finished with three goals. Ryan Sprowls added a pair for the Knights.
In other action ...
Mountain View beat Woodside Priory 12-7 in an Ocean Division game.
Boys’ volleyball
Aragon 3, San Mateo 0
Cameron Sears and Azin Saidov each had 11 kills to help lead the Dons to the 25-23, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of the Bearcats.
Santiago Smirnoff finished with 20 assists for Aragon (6-3 PAL Bay).
San Mateo (0-9) was led by Jeremy Wu and Ailesh Chauhan, who both had five kills.
Mills 3, Sequoia 1
Ian Lin pumped out 42 assists to lead the Vikings to the Ocean Division win over the Ravens, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 25-11.
Boys’ golf
Carlmont 202, Menlo-Atherton 245
Kyle Lam and Alister Jackson each posted rounds of 37 to lead the Scots past the Bears.
Richard Smith added a 39 for Carlmont.
Boys’ tennis
Menlo doubles team takes WBAL title
Freshmen Yuanye Ma and Arki Temsamani went 4-0 in winning the WBAL doubles championship.
The Menlo pair beat Sacred Heart Prep’s Aarav Chandrasekar and Neal Chopra 6-4, 6-1.
Menlo’s Tudor Braicu advanced to the semifinals of the singles tournament before falling to Pinewood’s Jason Rowe.
Badminton scores
Bay Division
Aragon 19, Burlingame 11
El Camino 21, Westmoor 9
Mills 17, San Mateo 13
Ocean Division
Sequoia 17, Terra Nova 13
Jefferson 17, Woodside 13
Capuchino 18, Hillsdale 12
