TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
Notre Dame-Belmont 5, Mercy-Burlingame 0
The Tigers had four players score as they beat the Crusaders at Avaya Stadium in San Jose.
Notre Dame-Belmont (2-0-2) took control of the match in the first half, scoring three times. Sophomore Makenna Conneely paced the offense with a pair of goals. Viva Vorzimmer, Athena Carvalho and Taleah Mendoza rounded out the scoring for the Tigers.
NDB will head to Bakersfield this weekend to participate in the Garces Soccer Showcase. The Tigers will face Edison-Fresno, San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno and Mission Oak-Tulare.
Aragon 7, El Camino 0
The Dons scored four times in the first half as they cruised to a non-league win over the Colts.
Abby Chang led Aragon (2-1), scoring two goals and assisting on two others. Alexa Abad added a goal and an assist for the Dons. Thuy Nguyen, Savannah Bunch, Marcie Chan and Kaelyn Luebke each scored once for Aragon. Emma Hudson and Sophie Fayet-Faber each added an assist for the Dons.
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 63, Mountain View 46
Jai Deshpande led five Gators in double figures as they beat the Spartans in a non-league game.
Deshpande scored a team-high 14 points, but Aidan Baccia had 13, Emmer Nichols 12, Charlie Selna finished with 11 and James Pleasants added 10 for SHP (3-1 overall).
MONDAY
Boys’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 10, Riordan 0
The Gators (2-0-1) have now scored 14 goals through their first two wins of the season after dropping a diez on Archbishop Riordan-SF.
Nine different SHP players scored in the match, paced by Carlos Deras with two. Liam Johnson and Alexi Stravropoulos totaled three assists apiece. Off to a 2-0-1 start, the Gators have yet to concede a goal this season, having also defeated Prospect-Saratoga 4-0 after opening the season with a 0-0 tie at Valley Christian-San Jose.
Girls’ basketball
Menlo 72, Valley Christian 48
After falling just shy of averaging a double-double in her freshman year, Menlo center Sharon Nejad is off to a fast start in 2019-20. The sophomore scored a career-high 28 points and added 12 rebounds to front an explosive third quarter in which the Lady Knights (2-0) outscored Valley Christian 20-0. Junior point guard Avery Lee added 18 points for Menlo.
Boys’ basketball
Menlo-Atherton 74, Jefferson 29
Through two games, the Bears (2-0) have scored 152 points this season to get off to a quick winning streak.
M-A got off to a 23-10 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, with four scorers reaching double digits. Junior guard Spencer Lin led the way with 20 points, with seniors JD Carson adding 14, Justin Anderson 12 and Nick Tripaldi 11. M-A now owns an 18-game regular-season winning streak, with the team’s last non-postseason loss coming Dec. 22, 2018 against Mitty. Jefferson (2-3) has now dropped two straight.
Reporting scores
To ensure your team’s results appear in the local sports roundup, please email us at sports@smdailyjournal.com. Be sure to include final scores and highlights, including players’ first and last names and, if available, statistical leaders. Accurate results should be submitted the day of or, at the latest, within 24 hours of the event. Coaches, official scorers or parents are encouraged to contribute submissions.
