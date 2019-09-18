TUESDAY
Girls’ tennis
Carlmont 4, San Mateo 3
The Scots have established themselves as one of the top teams in the Bay Division as they slipped past the Bearcats in a match that last three hours.
Carlmont (2-0 PAL Bay) won only one singles match — Victoria Gittoes won 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 at No. 1 singles — but swept all three doubles matches to post the win.
Anjali Mehta and Mira Bhatt had to dig the deepest for the Scots, pulling out a 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 victory at No. 3 doubles.
It offset a three-set win from San Mateo’s Kelli Eng at No. 4 singles, who prevailed 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-2.
Menlo-Atherton 7, Burlingame 0
The Bears continue to be the best the PAL has to offer as they swept the Panthers.
Allison Brown, Ava Smith and Charlie Smith won the top three singles spots, combining to lose only two games.
Burlingame’s Mara Williams took Vedika Bhaumik to a second-set tiebreaker, with Bhaumik prevailing 6-1, 7-6 (7-4). The Panthers’ No. 2 doubles team took their M-A counterparts to three sets, but the Bears’ tandem of Kaleia Daga and Sophia Roberts pulled out the 6-0, 3-6, (10-4) victory.
Aragon 6, Woodside 1
The Dons evened their record in PAL Bay Division play with the win over the Wildcats.
Aragon (1-1 PAL Bay, 3-3 overall) swept the singles where Jessica Fu, Christina Wu, Aretha Chen and Celine Wen combined to lose only seven games while winning eight straight sets.
Woodside (0-2) got its win at No. 2 doubles, where Amanda Wong and Carmen Bechtel posted a 6-4, 6-3 victory.
Boys’ cross country
Carlmont takes first PAL meet
The Scots held off Menlo-Atherton by a point to earn the team win at the first PAL race of the season at the Crystal Springs course.
Carlmont, which had Aidan Dimick and Sam Jones finish in the top-3, had 75 points, compared to 76 for the Bears. Aragon rounded out the top-3 with 91 points.
Aragon’s Blaine Reynolds was given the individual win, despite finishing with the same time as Carlmont’s Dimick, 12:06.
Jones was third in 12:09, Mills’ Leo Schroeder was fourth in a time of 12:19, while Lars Osterberg was the top finisher for M-A, running a 12:29, good for fifth place.
Girls’ cross country
Scots make it a double
The Scots easily out-distanced second-place Woodside to win the first PAL meet of the season.
Carlmont finished with 47 points. Woodside was second with 85 and Menlo-Atherton in third with 95 points.
Half Moon Bay’s Claire Yerby put on a dominant performance in taking the individual win, clocking a time of 14:11. Second-place Sarah Perry of Woodside was second with a 14:24. Sequoia’s Yvonne Brien Miller finished just behind with a 14:26, Elle Marsyla of Woodside was fourth with a time of 14:34 and Burlingame’s Lavinia Van Pateri rounded out the top five with a time of 14:42.
Girls’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 17, Menlo School 8
The Gators scored six unanswered goals in the first period to cruise to the WCAL victory over the rival Knights.
Annabel Facey had a huge game for SHP, scoring five times and assisting on three other. Ella Woodhead added three goals and four assists, Brienz Lang had three goals.
Girls’ volleyball
Menlo-Atherton 3, Woodside 0
The Bears won their fourth straight match, but the Wildcats pushed them before falling 25-23, 26-24, 25-19.
Emma Spindt led M-A (2-0 PAL Bay, 8-2 overall) finishing with 15 kills. Natalie Grover added 10. Solie Cecil led the Bears with 22 assists, while Bella Shermis dug up 14 balls.
Westmoor 3, South City 0
The Rams (2-0 PAL Ocean, 6-7 overall) picked up their second straight league win 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 over South City (0-2, 0-10). Westmoor was paced by senior Amanda Lao with eight kills and 16 digs.
In other Ocean Division action: Sequoia (1-1, 6-7) took down Jefferson (0-2, 1-4) in straight sets 25-20, 25-19, 25-20.
Girls’ golf
South City 229, Half Moon Bay 234
Tristan Lamina-Lee shot a 39 to lead the Warriors to the PAL Ocean Division win over the Cougars at Mariner’s Point in San Mateo.
Audrey Garcia posted a 42 for South City, while Megan Celilo and Briana Ramirez each carded 49.
HMB was led by Michelle Hernandez, who shot a 42. Yulissa Ramirez added a 45, while Daniela Benito and Jocelyn Quiroz finished with a 48 and 49, respectively.
MONDAY
Girls’ golf
Mercy-Burlingame 249, Sacred Heart Prep 286
The Crusaders took down the Gators in a WBAL match at Sharon Heights Country Club.
Brooke Barron led the way for Mercy-Burlingame (2-1 WBAL), firing a 42. Maya Zeidan was right behind with a 45 and Anais Ko carded a 48.
SHP was led by Hannah Lesti, who shot a 56. All five Gator golfers were within two shots of each other. Hannah Lindquist and Neha Lalia had 57s while Maddie Levey and Claire Duchesne finished with 58s for SHP (1-4).
Girls’ water polo
San Mateo 10, Capuchino 2
The Bearcats took control of the match with a five-goal first period on their way to the win over the Mustangs in a PAL Ocean meeting.
Dana Chilton, Sophia Fong and Elsa Sevantez each scored twice to lead the offense for San Mateo (2-1 PAL Ocean). Karen Breen, Jillian Curry, Lydia McIntyre and Marissa Yu rounded out the scoring for the Bearcats.
Boys’ water polo
Capuchino 15, San Mateo 0
The Mustangs scored seven times in the first period to take command as they went on to shut out the Bearcats in a PAL Ocean Division match.
