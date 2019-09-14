FRIDAY
Football
Half Moon Bay 40, Sacred Heart Prep 0
Tristan Hofmann scored four touchdowns as the Cougars put an unexpected thrashing on the Bay Division Gators.
Hofmann, a junior, scored on runs of 1, 12 2 and 3 yards. Nohea Sharp came up with an interception for HMB and when he was inserted in at quarterback in the fourth quarter, he broke off a 78-yard scoring run.
HMB improves to 3-0 overall, while SHP falls to 2-1.
Santa Clara 16, Menlo School 14
Justin Sellers and Kevin Alarcon each threw a touchdown pass, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights fell to the Bruins.
Samson Axe hauled in a 4-yard scoring pass from Sellers, while Jaden Richardson made a one-handed, stabbing catch for a 26-yard score from Alarcon.
Menlo falls to 1-2 with the loss.
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School 14, Drake-Marin County 7
The Knights rebounded from a tough loss to rival Sacred Heart Prep with a strong showing over an aways-tough Pirates squad.
Menlo (6-1 overall) led 4-2 after one period, but outscored Drake 6-0 in the second to lead 10-2 at halftime.
Noah Housenbold and Greg Hilderbrand paced the offense for the Knights, as each netted a hat trick. Menlo goaltenders Josh Poulos and Zayd Mahmoud combined to come up with 10 saves.
THURSDAY
Football
Leigh 26, Woodside 14
The Wildcats were tied 14-all at halftime, but the Longhorns pulled away in the second half to keep Woodside winless on the season.
Leigh (2-0) led 7-0 after the first quarter and 14-0 in the second before the Woodside (0-3) scored two unanswered touchdowns and extra points to tie the game at 14 going into halftime.
The Longhorns scored a touchdown in each of the third and fourth quarters to pull out the non-league win.
Defense kept Woodside in the game, holding Leigh to 270 yards of total offense.
Girls’ volleyball
Westmoor 3, Half Moon Bay 0
The Rams cruised to the win in the PAL Ocean Division opener 25-10, 25-11, 25-19.
Half Moon Bay was led by Natalie Inglis, who finished with seven kills. Alexis Garcia added five kills and 15 digs, while Mia Etheridge added 13 digs.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Menlo School 1
The Gators earned a big win in WBAL Foothill Division play by beating the rival Knights 25-21, 25-22, 24-26, 25-30.
Elena Radeff had a huge game for SHP, finishing with 27 kills, 14 digs and two aces. Millie Muir handed out 50 assists while also coming up big defensively with 10 digs and three blocks. She also added three service aces for good measure.
Sarah Alnajjar and Reagan Smith combined for 14 kills for the Gators.
Menlo-Atherton 3, Burlingame 0
The Bears opened defense of its 2018 PAL Bay Division championship with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-17 sweep of the Panthers.
Natalie Grover had a big match on both sides of the net, finishing with a team-leading 14 kills, while also coming up with 12 digs.
Solie Cecil and Mariah Grover combined for 37 assists, while Olivia Lang and Semaijah Ix-Siu combined for 10 kills.
