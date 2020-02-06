WEDNESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Sequoia 69, Burlingame 44
The second-place Ravens set up a showdown with undefeated M-A Friday night by beating the Panthers.
Sequoia (8-1 PAL South, 12-9 overall) had four players score in double figures, led by Daniel Duran, who scored a game-high 14 points. Kiahn Nice-Whiteside had 13, Sam Schult finished with 12 and Gabe Munguia added 11 for the Ravens.
Burlingame (4-5, 13-8) was led by Jacob Yamagishi, who finished with 11 points. Will Uhrich added 9 for the Panthers.
Aragon 87, Woodside 81 OT
Isaiah Minor and Calvin Kapral each scored more than 20 points for the Wildcats, but it wasn’t enough as the Dons beat them in overtime.
Minor had 27 points and Kapral 22 as they both shot 10 for 19 from the field for Woodside (4-5 PAL South, 14-7 overall). Dylan Barnwell and Luke Buddie each added 14 points for the Wildcats.
Aragon (4-5, 8-13) outscored Woodside 14-8 in the overtime period.
Women’s college basketball
CSM 62, Ohlone-Fremont 47
Emily Latu posted a double to lead the Bulldogs past the Renegades in a Coast Conference North game.
Latu scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for CSM (3-4 Coast North, 13-11 overall), while Courtney Townsend added 14 for the Bulldogs. She also added 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
Capuchino 2, Half Moon Bay 0
After a scoreless first half, the Mustangs struck twice in the second to stay undefeated and clinched at least a share of the Ocean Division crown with two games left to play in the regular season.
Jaeda Flores (two goals) and Isabel Martin (two assists) hooked up twice in the second half for the Mustangs goals.
Capuchino (8-0 PAL Bay, 24 points, 13-2-3 overall) has a six-point lead over second-place Hillsdale and South City, who each are 6-2 and 18 points. Both the Knights and Warriors would have to win their final two games and Capuchino would have to lose its final two to be caught.
The Mustangs close the regular season with games against South City on the road Thursday and closes with Hillsdale in San Mateo next Tuesday.
Sequoia 1, Woodside 0
The Ravens moved into second place, just two points behind division-leading Carlmont (7-2-1, 22 points), with the win over the Wildcats.
Mia Ricard scored off an assist from Perla Cortes in the first half for Sequoia (6-1-2 PAL Bay, 20 points, 9-1-5 overall).
Woodside (6-2-1, 19 points) fell into third place.
Hillsdale 5, Mills 1
The Knights kept alive their hope of clinching a share of the Ocean Division title with the rout of the Vikings.
Paige Hardman had a goal and two assists to lead Hillsdale (6-2 PAL Ocean, 18 points, 12-3-3 overall). Lexi Stevens, Stella Marcisz, Karumi Kaneko and Olivia Baer rounded out the scoring for the Knights, with Dominique Garibay adding an assist.
South City 5, San Mateo 1
Like Hillsdale, the Warriors kept their title hopes alive with the win over the Bearcats.
Bianca Gonzalez netted a hat trick for South City (6-2 PAL Ocean, 18 points, 13-3-1 overall) and added an assist. Iliana Sanchez scored twice and assisted on a third. Lillian Narah and Fatima Waldo-Garcia each added assists as well for the Warriors.
Romy Albert scored for San Mateo (1-7, 3-9).
El Camino 5, Jefferson 0
The Colts wrapped up the Lake Division crown with the victory over the Grizzlies.
Rachelle Vargas was unstoppable for El Camino (7-0 PAL Lake, 21 points, 8-8-1 overall), scoring four goals. Grace Motupaka added a goal and two assists for the Colts, who also got assists from Nicole Mussallam and Valentine Sadillo.
Oceana 4, Westmoor 1
The Sharks topped the Rams to join El Camino as the only teams with a winning record in the PAL Lake.
Natalie Nelson and Kaitlin Killian led Oceana (4-2 PAL Lake, 12 points). Nelson scored twice and assisted on a third goal, while Killian netted a pair of goals as well. Isabella Balmas Garcia, Sydney DiLena and Carmella Baldasarre all had assists for the Sharks.
Sacred Heart Prep 4, Mercy-Burlingame 2
The Gators scored all four of their goals in the second half to beat the Crusaders in a WBAL Foothill Division match.
Iris O’Connor scored three times for SHP (4-3 WBAL Foothill, 12 points), which also got a goal from Hadley Twichell. Lilly Lynch added a pair of assist for the Gators, while Juliana Rosen had one.
Girls’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 68, Eastside College Prep 30
The Gators stayed in the running for the WBAL Foothill Division title with an easy win over the Panthers.
Charlotte Levison scored a game-high 15 points to lead SHP (6-1 WBAL Foothill, 7-14 overall). Kennedy Anderson added 12 and Megan Norris 10 for the Gators.
With three games remaining, SHP finds itself in a first-place tie with Pinewood, two games ahead of third-place Menlo School. The Gators have a tough stretch, however, as they’ll be on the road at Menlo at 6 p.m. Friday and face on Pinewood in Los Altos Hills next Tuesday.
College baseball
CSM 5, Merced 3
The Bulldogs needed extra innings to down the Blue Devils in a non-conference road game in the Central Valley.
Tied at 3-all after nine, CSM (x-x overall) scored two runs in the top of the 11th to finally knock off Merced.
Zach Button (Serra), who came into the game with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, earned the victory on the mound for the Bulldogs, pitching 3 1/3 innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts. Nico Zeglin (Northgate-Walnut Creek) worked the first five innings, allowing one run on five hits with five strikeouts. Four CSM pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts on the day.
Korrey Siracusa (Miliani, Hawaii), Kodai Yaoita (Lambrick Park Academy, British Columbia), Andrew Crane (San Marcos) and JJ Ota (Serra) all drove in runs for the Bulldogs. Danny Carnazzo (Palma) had three hits for CSM.
