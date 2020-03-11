TUESDAY
Boys’ tennis
Burlingame 4, Hillsdale 3
The Panthers earned their first PAL Bay Division win of the season, while the Knights remain winless in division play.
Burlingame (1-3 PAL Bay) swept the three doubles matches, with Connor Sheehy and Matt Pilch rallied from a set down to top Casey Mulkerrins, fresh off the basketball court, and William Duncan, 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-1.
It was one of three, three-set matches on the day. Hillsdale (0-4) took the No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches in three sets. Joshua Rhee dropped the first set to Austin Daga, but came back for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory. David Liu won his first set against Burlingame’s Kai Lazarov, 6-2. Lazarov took the second 6-4, but Liu closed out the win with a 6-0 decision in the third.
Baseball
Aragon 12, San Mateo 0
The Dons sent the Bearcats to their third straight loss in a non-league game.
Aragon (4-0 overall) scored 12 runs on eight hits while holding San Mateo (2-5) to just three hits.
Menlo School 4, Half Moon Bay 4
The Knights tied the score in the bottom of the seventh, but the Cougars scored once in the top of the eighth. But the game was called because of darkness in the bottom of the eighth and the game reverted back to the last completed inning, which was 4-4 after seven innings.
College softball
CSM 12, Chabot 0
The Bulldogs scored 10 runs over the final three innings to post the five-inning, mercy-rule victory over the Gladiators in Hayward.
Riley Donovan, Logan Bonetti and Titah Faaita each drove in two runs to lead the offense for CSM (2-0 Coast North, 23-2 overall). Sarah Giles picked up a pair of doubles, while Gianna Voltattorni and Isabella Zalba each had two hits.
Faaita and Kealani Cardona teamed for a 1-hitter, with Faaita improving to 14-1 with four innings, allowing the one hit and striking out eight. Cardona struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth.
College baseball
CSM 23, San Francisco 2
The Bulldogs scored 23 runs on 24 hits to trounce the Rams in a Coast Conference North meeting.
Eight players had multiple RBIs for CSM (4-0 Coast North, 14-5 overall). Kodai Yaoita and Danny Carnazzo led the way with three RBIs apiece, with Carnazzo hitting three doubles. Korrey Siracusa, Nolan Ackerman, Justin Torres, Andrew Crane and Christian Stapleman each drove in two runs.
Torres had a busy day, going 4 for 7 at the plate with a home run.
Nico Zeglin was the recipient of all those runs as he worked four innings on the mound, allowing just one hit in picking up the win. He was of six pitchers to toe the rubber for the Bulldogs.
Skyline 9, West Valley 6
Without any fans in the stands after West Valley officials banned them because of the coronavirus, the Trojans used a 10-hit attack to beat the Vikings.
Matt Leung and Jeremy Keller each had two RBIs for Skyline (3-1 Coast North, 15-4 overall), while Noah Marcelo and Keller had two hits apiece.
Dylan McDonald earned the win with six innings of work. He allowed three runs on 10 hits, striking out four. Austin Brown got roughed up in two innings of work, allowing three runs on four hits, but only one earned run. Michael Altman earned the save by allowing one hit in the ninth.
West Valley falls to 2-2 in the conference and 11-10 overall.
Chabot 13, Cañada 6
The Gladiators scored four runs in both the third and fifth innings to take control and beat the Colts.
Aaron Hoch drove in three runs to pace the attack for Cañada (1-3 Coast North, 12-8 overall). Juan Angulo and Aaron Pierre also had RBIs for the Colts.
Jordan Brandenburg, Mike McNanie and Tai Garcia all had two hits each for Cañada.
Devin Gonsalves-Castro took the loss for the Colts, pitching into the third and giving up six earned runs on just three hits.
Chabot improved its record to 2-2 in conference play and 6-14 overall.
MONDAY
Boys’ tennis
Carlmont 5, Menlo-Atherton 2
The Scots gave the 11-time defending Bay Division champ Bears their first league loss in several years — and Carlmont’s first win over M-A in more than eight seasons.
The teams split the four singles matches, but Carlmont (4-0 PAL Bay) took the victory by sweeping the doubles.
Marcus Zhang and Aran O’Sullivan, at No.1 doubles, took down Erik Hanson and Andy Morris in three sets, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2. The Scots’ No. 2 doubles tandem of Derek Tao and Varun Hegde also won in three sets, beating Josh Wiseman and Ryley Ross 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
Rayan Cadore gave M-A a three-set win at No. 3 singles, beating Iman Shafaie 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 7, Gunn 4
Owen Murray stroked a two-run double to help the Cougars past the Titans to remain unbeaten on the season.
Half Moon Bay (5-0 overall) used a quartet of pitchers to work the win. Lukas Meighen, Dwyer Lewis and David Nieves each worked two innings, with Nieves earning the win. Josh Dybalski pitched the seventh for the save.
Tristan Hofmann added an RBI double, while Jared Mettam scored a pair of runs for the Cougars.
Boys’ golf
Gators finish 10th at Ruby Hills
Thomas Molumphy shot a 79 to finish in a tie for 24th to help lead Sacred Heart Prep to a 10th-place finish at the De La Salle Invitational at Ruby Hills Country Club in Livermore.
The O’Kelly brothers — Finn (82), Beck (85) and Shay (87) — all shot scores in the 80s, while Alex Wick came in with a 91.
