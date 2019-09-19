WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Bellarmine 16, Menlo School 12, OT
The Knights fell to 0-2 in WCAL play with an overtime loss to the Bells.
Menlo tied the score and got a good look to take the lead with 10 seconds left, but were denied by the frame of the goal as a shot banged off the crossbar.
Bellarmine pulled away in overtime. Like soccer, there are a mandatory two periods of overtime before going to golden goal. The Bells took control with four goals in the first overtime period and both team scored a goal each in the second overtime period.
The Knights were led by Noah Housenbold, who is quickly turning into Menlo’s go-to player. He finished with five goals, five assists and also drew three ejections against Bellarmine.
Connor Enright and Connor MacMitchell each found the back of the net twice for the Knights.
Girls’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 16, Mitty 3
Alexandra Szczerba scored four goals to lead the Gators to a WCAL win over the Monarchs.
Annabel Facey netted a hat trick for SHP and also added a pair of assists. Isabelle Bachler and Ella Woodhead each scored twice and assisted on two other goals.
TUESDAY
Girls’ volleyball
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Mercy-SF 0
Elena Radeff had another strong outing for the Gators, leading them to a 25-16, 25-13, 25-9 win over the Skippers in a WBAL Foothill Division match.
Radeff, the reigning Daily Journal Athlete of the Week, finished with 19 kills against Mercy-SF. Setter Millie Muir filled the stat sheet. She dished out 43 assists, while also digging up 5 balls and blocking 4 shots defensively, while also adding a pair of kills and a service ace.
Sofie Wheeler added 9 kills for SHP, while Iris O’Connor finished with 11 digs.
Capuchino 3, Half Moon Bay 1
The Cougars prevented the sweep by winning Game 3, but the Mustangs still prevailed in the PAL Ocean Division meeting, 25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21.
HMB got 18 kills from Mia Etheridge, while Hayley Sperinde added 5 kills and 3 blocks. Susy Gutierrez had 27 digs defensively for the Cougars.
Notre Dame-Belmont 3, Notre Dame-SJ 0
The Tigers beat the Regents 25-10, 25-19, 25-17 in a WBAL Foothill Division match.
Kelly Schackel led the attack for NDB (2-0 WBAL, 7-2 overall) finishing with 11 kills. Abby Miller added 9 kills, while Miranda Chan and Shea Hanson had 6 kills apiece.
Girls’ water polo
Notre Dame-Belmont 12, Woodside 6
The Tigers shut down the Wildcats in the second period, leading 7-2 at halftime on their way to the PAL Bay Division win.
Hanna Kawar led the offense for NDB (2-1 PAL Bay, 6-4 overall) finishing with 7 goals. Nicolette Bolich added a pair of goals, while Callie Malone, Alex Loos and Monica Bach each scored once.
NDB goaltender Annalee Wolfe had a strong effort, finishing with 16 saves.
