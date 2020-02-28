THURSDAY
Boys’ basketball
Division I
No. 6 Sequoia 68, No. 7 Independence 56
The Ravens advanced to the CCS championship game for the first time in school history with the win over the 76ers at Fremont High School in Sunnyvale.
Sequoia (17-10) will face No. 1 Palo Alto (22-4) Saturday at a time and place to be determined. The Vikings cruised past No. 5 Santa Teresa, 43-24.
The two teams faced each other in a non-league game back in December, with Palo Alto posting a 55-39 win.
Division II
No. 1 Hillsdale 77, No. 5 Willow Glen 67
The Knights used a 14-0 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters to pull away from the Rams and punch their ticket to the CCS championship game for the first time since 1997.
That 1997 Hillsdale squad won the CCS and Nor Cal titles that season.
Calvin Mader-Clark and Shawn Cotton Jr. both had huge games to lift Hillsdale (19-7) to the victory. The sophomore Mader-Clark scored a game-high 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The senior Cotton Jr. added 23 points and 13 boards, while Oliver Crank had 10 and 8 for the Knights.
Hillsdale will face No. 7 Christopher (18-9) in Saturday’s championship game at a time and place to be determined. Christopher, after knocking off No. 2 Santa Clara in the quarterfinals, topped unseeded Gunn squad, 52-45, to advance to the finals.
Division IV
No. 2 Carmel 56, No. 3 Half Moon Bay 52
The season came to an end for the Cougars, who fell to the Padres in the semifinals at Hartnell College in Salinas.
HMB (20-6) got off to a hot start, scoring 21 points in the opening quarter to lead 21-10. But Carmel (21-4) rallied in the second quarter and trailed by just two at halftime, 29-27. They then outscored the Cougars 29-23 in the second half to pull out the win.
Girls’ basketball
Division I
No. 3 Menlo-Atherton 47, No. 2 North Salinas 39
The Bears return to the CCS title game after beating the Vikings.
M-A lost to Silver Creek in the 2018 Division I finals.
The Bears scored 13 points in the first quarter and 15 in the second to lead 28-13 at halftime before holding off a North Salinas run in the fourth.
M-A (16-10) will take on top-seeded Palo Alto (18-7) in Saturday’s championship game at a time and place to be determined. The Vikings beat No. 5 Los Gatos 45-37 in the other semifinal.
Division V
No. 1 Priory 68, No. 4 St. Francis-Watsonville 28
The Panthers destroyed yet another team on its way to the Division V finals for the fifth straight year.
The Panthers are the three-time DV defending champion.
In two playoff games, Priory (17-9) have won by a combined score of 127-38. The Panthers will go up against No. 2 Notre Dame-Salinas in Saturday’s championship game at a time and place to be determined. The Spirit beat No. 3 Stevenson, 50-39.
WEDNESDAY
Men’s college basketball
Alameda 99, CSM 80
It was one-and-done for the Bulldogs, falling to the Cougars in the first round of the Nor Cal regional.
CSM (14-15), making its first playoff appearance in program history and seeded 19th, got off to a slow start and trailed by 16 at halftime, 47-31. The Bulldogs were more competitive in the second half, but could never really cut into the Cougars’ lead.
Softball
Aragon 20, Sequoia 0
Sophomore catcher Olivia DiNardo was 3 for 3 with a home run and six RBIs as the Lady Dons generated 20 hits in a five-inning, mercy-rule win to open the season at Sequoia. Katie Marin added three hits with a double, a triple and five RBIs. Shannon Gallindo also had three hits and three RBIs for Aragon.
Senior pitcher Makaila Tuakoi earned her first varsity win since April 2017, working five innings of two-hit shutout ball.
Los Altos 6, Woodside 5
Los Altos (1-0) rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off against Woodside (0-1). Senior Kassidy James paced the Wildcats with three hits. Isabelle Cobb and Anissya Avendano each totaled a hit and two RBIs.
St. Ignatius 4, Notre Dame-Belmont 1
St. Ignatius starting pitcher Marina Egbert earned the win, allowing one run on five hits while striking out 11. Egbert, a Hillsborough resident, is no stranger to the digs at NDB, where she practices as a member of the West Bay Warriors travel team based in San Mateo.
Sophomore Olivia Semien produced two of NDB’s five hits in the Tigers’ season opener at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.