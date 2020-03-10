SATURDAY
Baseball
Carlmont 3, Leigh 2
Aiden Woodring worked six strong innings to help leads the Scots past the Longhorns in the Wilcox Pre-Season Tournament in Santa Clara.
Woodring allowed run while scattering three hits. Tripp Garrish pitched a perfect seventh to earn his second save of the year.
Woodring was staring at a loss, however, as the Scots trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, but scored twice to take the lead. Kevin Shea and J.P. Avila hit back-to-back doubles to tie the score at 2-all. After a Garrish single sent Avila to third, he scored on a Jack Vanoncini fielder’s choice.
Sacred Heart Prep 7, Carmel 6, 9 innings
The Gators scored once in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Padres in a non-league game.
SHP took a quick lead with two runs in the bottom of the first, but Carmel surged ahead with a four-run second and tacked on two more in the third.
The Gators scored a single run in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh to send the game to extra innings.
Enzo Pollioni doubled and drive in two runs for SHP. Braden Fitzgerald cracked a pair of doubles as part of a three-hit game. While Nolan Wilbur added a double among his three hits.
Ronan Donnelly earned the win after coming on in the fifth in relief of Wilbur.
Aragon 10, San Mateo 6
The Dons scored six runs in the sixth and tacked on two more in the seventh to rally from a 6-2 deficit to beat the crosstown rival Bearcats, who dropped their second straight.
Jake Willerup went 2 for 3 with four RBIs to lead the offense for Aragon (3-0 overall) which rapped out 12 hits. Danny Geller had a double also drove in a pair of runs for the Dons, while Jacey Jeremiah, Matthew Mukai and Donald Farina all had one RBI apiece.
Jake Fitzgerald, in relief of Ryan Victor, earned the win for Aragon, pitching three innings, allowing one run on one hit.
San Mateo (2-3) got RBIs from Elijah Shih, Dane Anderson, Jackson Chew and Antonio Rojas.
Softball
Valley Christian 5, San Mateo 4
The Warriors scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull out the non-league win over the Bearcats.
Giuliana Selvitella paced the offense for San Mateo (3-1 overall), going 3 for 3 with three runs driven in. Jordan Galea added an RBI well for San Mateo.
Boys’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 17, Redwood 4
The Gators jumped out to a 10-3 lead at halftime and cruised to the non-league victory over the Giants.
Eric Bollar had a big game for SHP, scoring five times and assisting on four others. Wilson Weisel added a pair of goals and a trio of assists, while Billy Barnds netted four goals. Kai Locton, Ben Ramsey and Will Garlinghouse rounded out the scoring for SHP with two goals apiece.
George Northrup finished with seven saves in the win.
College baseball
CSM 10, San Francisco 5
The Bulldogs took a 4-0 lead after three innings and continued to add on as they beat the Rams (0-3 Coast Conference, 2-15 overall).
CSM (3-0, 14-5) shortstop Justin Torres hit his second home run on the season and finished with four RBIs to lead the offense. JJ Ota drove in three and Christian Stapleton added a pair of RBIs for the Bulldogs.
A quartet of CSM pitchers, fronted by Oscar Lepe, allowed five runs on seven hits, combining for a dozen strikeouts.
Skyline 7, West Valley 2
The Trojans rallied from a two-run deficit to beat the Vikings.
Skyline (2-1 Coast Conference, 14-4 overall) scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead and tacked on three more in the seventh.
Matt Leong paced the offense for the Trojans, hitting a homer, double and driving in three runs. Camron Grant added a double and two RBIs for Skyline. With Trey Zahursky and Levi Stubbles both doubling.
Cole Sowydra improved to 2-0 on the mound, working six innings, allowing two runs on five hits. Michael Altman earned his third save with three innings of work, striking out six.
Chabot 4, Cañada 3, 11 innings
The Gladiators scored once in the top of the 11th to beat the Colts.
Cañada (1-2 Coast Conference, 12-7 overall) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Chabot (1-2, 5-14) scored once in the top of the fifth and tied it with a run in the eighth.
The Gladiators took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th, but the Colts tied it in the bottom of the inning.
Thomas Ozawa, Jordan Brandenburg, Mike McNanie, Aaron Hoch and Bailey Bowler all had singles for Cañada, as the Colts did not manage an extra-base hit in the game.
College softball
CSM sweeps DH
The Lady Bulldogs ran roughshod over Shasta in a doubleheader, beating the Knights 16-0 and 14-1.
This on the heels of opening Coast Conference North play last week with a 20-0 win over Foothill.
Against Shasta, Titah Faaita smacked four home runs, drove in eight runs and scored four times while also earning her 13th win in the circle in the nightcap.
Logan Bonetti, a freshman out of Carlmont, continues to impress, homering in each game and finishing with seven RBIs while also scoring five runs.
Kealani Cardona picked up the win in the opener, allowing one hit to improve to 8-1.
