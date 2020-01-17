THURSDAY
Boys’ soccer
San Mateo 2, Woodside 0
The Bearcats scored once in each half to beat the Wildcats in a PAL Ocean Division match as they find themselves just one point behind division leading Capuchino.
Luis Mora gave San Mateo (6-1-1 PAL Ocean, 7-1-2 overall) a 1-0 lead at halftime off an assist from Jose Avila. Luis Rodriguez scored an insurance goal for the Bearcats off an assist from Olle Mandorf.
Woodside drops to 3-3-1 in league play and 4-5-1 overall.
Carlmont 1, South City 0
The Scots pulled into a tie for first place with Burlingame after beating the Warriors.
Arthur Gonsalves scored the game’s only goal for Carlmont (4-1-1 PAL Bay, 6-3-1 overall) off an assist from Noah Chang.
South City falls to 3-2 in division play and 4-5-1 overall.
Menlo-Atherton 4, Aragon 2
The Bears won their third straight match in PAL Bay play, scoring three times in the first half to take control.
Will Dimirkol netted a hat trick to lead M-A (3-1 PAL Bay, 3-2-3 overall), while also adding an assist on Dylan Denagon’s strike. Miguel Tostado added a pair of assists, while Cole Trigg had one helper.
Roman Misner and Zane Stokesberry scored for Aragon (1-4, 2-5-3), with Dylan Daily picking up an assist.
Hillsdale 2, Half Moon Bay 1
Down 1-0 at halftime, the Knights score twice in the second half to down the Cougars.
Eric Mata and Breen Mee supplied the goals for Hillsdale, while Ryan Tatney and Keenan Edge each had an assist.
Burlingame 2, Sequoia 1
The Panthers maintained a hold on first place with the win over the Ravens.
Burlingame (4-1 PAL Bay, 7-3 overall) scored twice in the second half to offset a goal from Julian Imperiale for Sequoia (1-3, 6-4). Gilberto Lopez had the assist on the Ravens’ goal.
Capuchino 2, Mills 2
The Mustangs remained in first place as they rallied from two goals down at halftime forge a tie with the Vikings and remain unbeaten in Ocean Division play.
Mills (3-2-1 PAL Ocean, 3-2-1 overall) took a 2-0 lead at halftime on goals from Markos Wong and Justin Lauer. But Cap (6-0-2, 8-2-2) anwered with goals from Enrique Santa Maria and a Jose Chavolla penalty kick conversion.
Westmoor 9, Terra Nova 0
The Rams scored eight times in the first half as they stayed in the chase for the PAL Ocean Division title.
Abdul Algalthi opened the scoring for Westmoor (6-1 PAL Ocean, 7-1 overall) before adding three assists. Gustavo Quinlanitha factored into five goals, notching a hat trick and assisting on two other. Roberto Alarca scored twice and added a pair of assists for the Rams, Carlo Cedillos added a goal and an assist.
Terra Nova falls to 1-6-1 in division play and 1-7-1 overall.
Jefferson 3, Oceana 2
Esau Funes scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Grizzlies over the Sharks.
Jonathan McCall and Carlos Rico also scored for Jefferson (2-2-3 PAL Ocean, 2-2-3 overall), which also got an assist from Sixto Segura.
Oceana remains winless in Ocean play and has just one win on the season overall.
Harker 4, Crystal Springs 0
The Eagles scored twice in each half to hand the Gryphons their first loss in WBAL play.
Girls’ basketball
South City 44, Terra Nova 32
The Warriors picked up their first PAL North Division win of the season by beating the Tigers.
Lafu Malepeai and Maliyah Smith each had 13 points to lead South City (1-2 PAL North, 3-11 overall).
Terra Nova (2-2, 4-11) was led by Anna Julian, who scored 11 points.
Jefferson 38, Oceana 31
The Grizzlies’ 16-point first quarter proved to be the difference in their win over the Sharks.
Jefferson (1-2 PAL North, 9-5 overall) outscored Oceana (1-3, 6-10) by nine points in the opening period, 16-7, in a game the Grizzlies won by eight points.
Brook-Lynn Daniels and Kristy Flores each scored 8 points to lead Jefferson, while the Sharks were led by 9 points from Keiana Freeman.
Half Moon Bay 68, Westmoor 47
The Cougars scored 19 points in each of the first three quarter as they went on to beat the Rams.
Abby Co led HMB (4-0 PAL North, 13-2 overall) with a game-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers. Abby Kennedy added 18 points for the Cougars.
Westmoor (2-1, 7-6) got 17 points from Janella Echavez.
Boys’ basketball
Terra Nova 45, South City 38
The Tigers picked up their first PAL North Division win by beating the Warriors.
Jordan Salgado led Terra Nova (1-3 PAL North, 6-8 overall), finishing with 13 points. Justin Milch added 11 for the Tigers.
South City (0-3, 2-12) got a game-high 15 points from Nicholas Alimorong, while Anthony Vanderbur added 12.
Half Moon Bay 59, Westmoor 45
Mykola Ediger scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Cougars over the Rams.
Lukas Meighen added 14 points for HMB (4-0 PAL North, 11-4 overall), while Ben McKnight finished with 10.
Westmoor (2-1, 5-10) was led by Jasiah Cox and Nathan Cote, who both finished with 11 points.
