THURSDAY
Cross country
WBAL #1
The first WBAL meet of the season was held at the Crystal Springs Course.
The Crystal Springs Uplands School boys’ team captured the team race, outdistancing Menlo School, 52-50. Gryphons’ senior Wilser Vasquez won the boys’ race, breaking the 16-minute mark for the first time at the course and finishing with a 15:56.8. Menlo’s Calvin Katz (16:05.3) and Kamran Murray (16:06.0) rounded out the top-3.
On the girls’ side, Menlo took the team win with five runners finishing in the top-10. The Knights easily out-pointed Castilleja, 26-70.
But it was Crystal Springs’ Kaiya Brooks, a freshman, that captured the individual race with a time of 17:56.8. She finished well ahead of the Menlo duo of Charlotte Tomkinson (18:10.0) and Kyra Pretre (18:12.2), who finished second and third.
Girls’ tennis
Aragon 6, Woodside 1
The Dons maintained a hold on fourth place in the PAL Bay Division with the win over the Wildcats.
The fourth-place finisher earns the No. 4 seed in the PAL CCS team play-in tournament.
The Aragon No. 3 doubles team of Kasandra Rascon and Ari Leventhal set the tone, winning 6-0, 6-0. Christina Wu, playing at No. 2 singles for the Dons, was right behind with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Simran Bal posted a 6-4, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles for Aragon.
Woodside earned its win at No. 2 doubles, where Amanda Wong and Carmen Bechtel won 6-4, 6-3.
Sacred Heart Prep 5, Castilleja 2
SHP swept the three doubles matches to carry them to the WBAL Foothill Division win over Castilleja.
SHP’s No. 2 doubles team Alexa Schlotter and Bridgette Molumphy, and the No. 3 doubles tandem of Annika Van Zandt and Christy Thompson needed three sets to pull out wins. Schlotter and Molumphy won 6-0, 5-7, (10-2), while Van Zandt and Thompson prevailed 6-0, 3-6, (10-3).
Girls’ golf
Mercy-Burlingame 233, Notre Dame-Belmont 298
The Crusaders won their third straight WBAL match, beating the Tigers at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Maya Zeidan led Mercy with a low-round score of 40. Brooke Barron had a 42 and Anais Ko a 43 for the Crusaders, while NDB got a 49 from Felicia Wei.
Girls’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 7, San Ramon Valley 6
The Gators earned an impressive non-league win by beating Northern California power Wolves in Atherton.
SRV led 2-1 after one period, but SHP outscored the Wolves 4-0 in the second to take control at halftime, 5-2.
The Gators increased their lead to 6-2 after three periods before holding a furious SRV four-goal surge over the final seven minutes.
Ashley Penner had a big game for SHP, scoring four goals. Bella Bachler, Annabel Facey and Ella Woodhead rounded out the scoring for the Gators. Woodhead and Margot Gibbons each had two assists.
SHP goaltender Megan Norris came up huge, finishing with 12 saves.
Girls’ volleyball
Menlo-Atherton 3, Woodside 0
The Bears got back to their winning ways with a sweep of the Wildcats, 25-11, 25-21, 25-16.
Emma Spindt and Semaijah Ix-Siu combined for 12 kills and Natalie Grover added eight. Olivia Lang, coming off a concussion, contributed five kills. Mariah Grover finished with 16 assists.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ golf
Aragon 247, Hillsdale 287
Alyssa Angara shot a 41 to lead the Dons to the win over the rival Knights at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo.
Shannon Galliano came in with a 45 for Aragon.
Hillsdale was led by Hannah Eftekhar’s 52.
Mercy-Burlingame 227, Notre Dame-SJ 242
The Crusaders improved to 5-3 in WBAL play after beating the Regents at San Jose Municipal.
Maya Zeidan led the way for Mercy, finishing with a 39 for the low score of the day. Brooke Barron came in with a 40 and Anais Ko a 45 for the Crusaders.
Boys’ water polo
Burlingame 5, Half Moon Bay 2
All the scoring was done in the first and fourth quarters as the Panthers took the PAL Ocean Division matchup.
Burlingame led 3-1 after the first period. Neither team scored in the middle two quarters before the Panthers outscored the Cougars 2-1 in the fourth.
HMB goaltenders Max Barron and Luke Longaker combined for 13 saves to keep the Cougars in the match. Kai Guevara led the HMB offense with two goals and he also came away with four steals.
Girls’ tennis
Carlmont 5, Aragon 2
The Scots swept all four singles matches to maintain second place in the PAL Bay Division standings and the No. 1 seed in the team tournament.
Saya Deshpande rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles for Carlmont. Nikhila Raman dropped only two games in a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles.
Aragon picked up wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. Christina Wu and Aretha Chen won 6-1, 6-1, while Ramin Patch and Sophia Falet-Faber won their match 6-2, 6-2.
Girls’ volleyball
Notre Dame-Belmont 3, Notre Dame-SJ 0
The Tigers won their fourth straight matches and stayed undefeated in WBAL Foothill Division play, 25-20, 25-14, 25-10.
Abby Miller led the way offensively for NDB, finishing with 20 kills. Emma Baumgarten finished with 13 digs and Lauren Payne pumped out 45 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.