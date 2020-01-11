FRIDAY
Boys’ soccer
Crystal Springs 1, King’s Academy 1
The Gryphons led 1-0 at halftime, but could not close out the Knights as they settled for a draw in WBAL action.
Ryan Yang converted a Maz Zieger cross in the 32nd minute to give Crystal Springs (1-0-1 WBAL, 5-2-1 overall) 1-0 lead, but King’s Academy found the equalizer 20 minutes into the second half to forge the tie.
San Mateo 3, Jefferson 2
After spotting the Grizzlies to a 2-0 lead at halftime, the Bearcats came roaring back in the second half, scoring three times and stealing a PAL Ocean Division victory.
Luis Mora continues to score in bunches for San Mateo, finding the back of the net two more times. Djelani Phillips added a pair of assists, while Luis Rodriguez scored a goal and added an assist.
Half Moon Bay 2, Sequoia 1
The Cougars picked up their first win in PAL Bay Division play, scoring a pair of second-half goals to beat the Ravens.
Julian de Jesus scored both goals for HMB (1-3 PAL Bay), with Sebastian Anguiano picking up the assists.
Menlo-Atherton 2, Hillsdale 0
The Bears scored a goal in each half to beat the Knights in a Bay Division match.
M-A improves to 2-1 league play, while Hillsdale falls to 0-3.
Girls’ basketball
Mills 54, Burlingame 43
The Vikings used an 11-0 run during a 20-point fourth quarter as they pulled away for the PAL South Division win.
With the game tied at 34 going into the fourth period, Mills (1-1 PAL South, 8-5 overall) opened the quarter on a 5-0 run. But a Michelle Moshkovoy 3-pointer gave Burlingame (1-1, 9-4) its last lead of the game, 42-41.
Mills was led by Chloe Tam and Victoria Williams, who each finished with 17 points. Tam scored 9 in the fourth quarter, going 7 for 8 from the free throw line down the stretch.
Williams finished with five 3s to account for the bulk of her scoring. She hit two in each of the first two quarters.
Burlingame got 12 points from Jordyn Kanaya, who made three 3s in the process.
Sequoia 53, Woodside 42
The Ravens outscored the Wildcats 19-10 to claim the battle for Redwood City.
Woodside (0-2 PAL South, 8-3 overall) led 16-10 after the first quarter, but Sequoia (1-1, 9-5) rallied for a 22-21 lead at halftime. The Ravens pushed their lead to 34-32 after three quarters before pulling away in the fourth.
Half Moon Bay 40, Oceana 18
The Cougars handed the Sharks their first PAL North Division loss.
HMB (2-0 PAL North, 10-2 overall) led 10-3 after one quarter and 21-8 at halftime. Eleven more points in the third gave the Cougars a 32-13 lead.
Oceana, which beat Terra Nova Wednesday, saw its league record drop to 1-1 and are now 6-7 overall.
Boys’ basketball
Half Moon Bay 78, Oceana 18
The Cougars scored a combined 55 points in the second and third quarters to bury the Sharks in a PAL North game.
It’s the second straight game Half Moon Bay (2-0 PAL North, 10-4 overall) has scored more than 70 points. The Cougars put up 79 in a win over South City Wednesday.
Menlo-Atherton 63, Carlmont 39
The Bears beat the Scots for the 16th straight time to stay unbeaten early in the PAL South campaign.
Nick Tripaldi led M-A (2-0 PAL South, 9-3 overall), finishing with 16 points. Justin Anderson finished with 14 and J.D. Carson added 10 for the Bears.
Carlmont fell to 1-1 in division play and 6-8 overall.
Hillsdale 86, Capuchino 50
The Knights picked up their first league win of the season as they routed the Mustangs.
Leading 18-11 after one quarter, Hillsdale (1-1 PAL South, 9-4 overall) scored 24, 23 and 21 points over the final three periods to pull away from Capuchino (0-2, 2-10).
Other scores
Sequoia (1-1 PAL South, 4-8 overall) handed Woodside (1-1, 10-1) its first loss of the season, 78-50; Aragon (2-0 PAL South, 6-8) overall gave San Mateo (0-2, 10-3) its second straight loss; El Camino (1-1 PAL North, 5-8 overall) picked up its first league win of the season, beating Terra Nova (1-1, 5-9) 48-40; Sacred Heart Cathedral (2-1 WCAL, 6-6 overall) handed Serra (2-1, 9-3) its first WCAL loss of the season.
