THURSDAY
Boys’ basketball
Burlingame 58, Homestead 48
Burlingame (4-0) is off to its first 4-0 start since 2013 after its comeback victory in the tournament opener of the Paul Spates Classic at the King’s Academy. Homestead-Cupertino (1-1) opened the game on a 9-0 run, and lead until the second half when Burlingame posted a 21-9 third quarter. Sophomores Tyler Mausehund and Lou Martineau shared the game-high with 15 points apiece for the Panthers. Homestead’s Joseph Harris totaled 14, and Burlingame sophomore Sean Richardson scored 11. Burlingame advances to Friday’s tournament semifinals to face Irvington-Fremont (3-0), with the Panthers looking to post a 5-0 record for the first time since 2007.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
San Mateo 7, El Camino 0
The Bearcats scored five goals in the first half to cruise to a PAL Ocean-opening win over the Colts.
Both Djelani Phillips and Luis Mora netted hat tricks for San Mateo (1-0 PAL Ocean). Leo Martinez added a goal and an assist for the Bearcats, with Luis Rodriguez rounding out the scoring.
Auner Barrio and Jose Avila also added assists for San Mateo.
Westmoor 1, Mills 0
Carlos Cedilles’ first-half goal proved to be enough as the Rams topped the Vikings in a PAL Ocean Division opener.
Robalo Abarca supplied the assist for Westmoor (1-0 PAL Ocean, 2-0 overall).
Jefferson 4, Terra Nova 4
Both teams scored twice in each half as they battled to a wild draw.
Jefferson (0-0-1 PAL Ocean) was led Sixto Seguera, who netted a hat trick. Esaul Funes added a goal and an assist from the Grizzlies, whyo also got a pair of assists from Jonathan Macall.
Tyler Rasmussen also potted a hat trick and added an assist for Terra Nova (0-0-1). Jonathan Wright tacked on a goal and added an assist for the Tigers, who also got a helper from Jaydon Galindo-Lovell.
Woodside 5, Oceana 1
The Wildcats scored four times in the first half to take control in their win over the Sharks.
Nicholas Hart scored a pair of goals to lead Woodside (1-0 PAL Ocean), with Robbie Sellman and Cole Preston rounding out the scoring for the Wildcats.
Adrian Ruiz, Oscar Salinas and Nicky Asborno all notched assists for the Woodside.
Girls’ basketball
St. Francis 44, Carlmont 23
Down three at halftime, the Scots scored only eight points in the second half as the Lancers pulled away in a second-round game at the Fremont-Sunnyvale tournament.
St. Francis (3-0) led Carlmont (2-1) 18-15 at halftime before outscoring the Scots 26-8 over the final two quarters to move into semifinals. Sydney Stewart and Jessica Oakland each scored 11 points to lead St. Francis.
Erica Mendiola paced Carlmont with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.