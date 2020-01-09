WEDNESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Woodside 69, Burlingame 64
The Wildcats opened PAL South Division play with a statement win over the Panthers.
Woodside (1-0 PAL South, 10-0 overall) had four player finish in double digits scoring, led by Calvin Kapral, who finished with 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots. Dylan Barnwell was right behind with 18 points, Isaiah Minor finished with 15 points and Timmy Yee chipped in with 10 points and 7 assists.
Burlingame (0-1, 9-4) was led by Tyler Mausehund, who finished with 12 points. Lou Martineau added 10 for the Panthers.
Sequoia 61, Hillsdale 57
The Ravens outscored the Knights 34-23 in the middle two quarters to take control in a PAL South opening victory.
Hillsdale led 18-13 after one quarter, but Sequoia came back with a 17-point second period to tie the game by halftime at 30-all. The Ravens outscored the Knights 17-13 in the third quarter for a 47-43 lead going into the fourth.
Sequoia (1-0 PAL South, 3-8 overall) was led by Kiahn Nice-Whiteside, who scored 16 points. Sam Schult added 15, knocking down a trio of 3s in the process. Davin Leathers added 12 and Gabe Munguia 11 for the Ravens.
Hillsdale (0-1, 8-4) got a game-high 28 points from Junior Cotton, who connected on 11 field goals, five from behind the 3-point arc. Calvin Mader-Clark and Nick Robinson each added 11 points for the Knights.
Menlo-Atherton 61, Mills 24
The Bears scored the first 15 points of the game and never looked back as they buried the Vikings in the PAL South opener.
Defensively, M-A (1-0 PAL South, 9-3 overall) kept Mills (0-1, 3-10) to single digits in each quarter.
The Bears were lead by Nick Tripaldi and Trevor Wargo, who each scored 12 points. Jeremiah Earby added 11 points, while J.D. Carson finished with 10 points.
Half Moon Bay 79, South City 44
The Cougars scored 22 points in the first quarter and added 24 in the second to cruise past the Warriors in the PAL North Division opener.
The 79 points scored is a season high for HMB (1-0 PAL North, 10-5 overall).
South City record now stands at 0-1 in league play and 3-6 overall.
Girls’ basketball
Oceana 50, Terra Nova 38
The battle for Pacifica bragging rights belongs to the Sharks after they upset the Tigers in the PAL North opener.
Oceana (1-0 PAL North, 6-7 overall) outscored Terra Nova (0-1, 2-9) 30-20 over the final two quarters to pull out the victory.
Half Moon Bay 61, South City 46
South City’s 41-game league winning streak dating back to 2015-16 came to an end as the heir apparent in the PAL North, Half Moon Bay (1-0 PAL North, 10-2 overall), jumped out to a 21-12 first-quarter lead and carried the lead throughout. Reigning four-time North Division champion South City (0-1, 1-9) last suffered a regular-season league loss Jan. 26, 2016 to Oceana. The PAL North record with 49 straight league wins, set by Westmoor in the 2000s.
Carlmont 43, San Mateo 28
The Scots used a 20-point third quarter to turn an 18-9 lead at halftime into a 38-12 lead going into the fourth quarter as they beat the Scots in the PAL South Division opener for both teams. Erica Mendiola scored a game-high 19 points for Carlmont (1-0 PAL South, 11-2 overall) which included four 3-pointers and a perfect 5-for-5 night at the free throw line.
San Mateo (0-1, 1-8) got 6 points each from Zoe Pang, Akanesi Hafoka and Polina Tuipulotu.
Menlo-Atherton 54, Mills 41
The Bears outscored the Vikings 34-18 in the second half to pull away for the PAL South Division-opening victory. M-A (1-0 PAL South, 5-7 overall) led by three, 36-33, going into the fourth period, but outscored Mills (0-1, 7-5) over the final eight minutes for the win.
Hillsdale 58, Sequioia 54
The Knights erupted for 21 fourth-quarter points to pull out the win over the defending PAL South champion Ravens.
The score was tied at 25 at halftime and Sequoia (0-1 PAL South, 8-5 overall) led by a bucket, 38-36, heading into the fourth before Hillsdale (1-0, 9-3) outlasted the Ravens 21-16 over the final eight minutes.
Notre Dame-Belmont 53, Westmont 25
The Tigers earned their fourth win of the season as they doubled up the Warriors in a non-league game.
Alex Salise led the way for NDB (4-7 overall), finishing with 17 points. Mia Adao added 15 points for the Tigers.
Men’s basketball
Skyline 70, CSM 67
A new rivalry was born in thrilling fashion as the Trojans (1-0 Coast North, 8-6 overall) took down the newly reformed CSM Bulldogs men’s basketball team (0-1, 6-9). Freshman guard Colby Vazquez drilled a 3-pointer with 1:30 remaining in regulation to give Skyline the lead and freshman guard Walter Lum followed with a 3 for some breathing room in the final minute. Vazquez finished with 23 points.
Women’s basketball
Skyline 54, CSM 39
The Lady Trojans (1-0 Coast North, 11-5 overall) opened Coast Conference North play with a strong finish, taking a 3-point lead into the final quarter and going on a 19-7 run. Skyline freshman Nicole Brunicadi came off the bench to record a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while going 7 of 7 from the stripe. Michaela O’Donoghue added a game-high 16 points for the Trojans, while CSM (0-1, 11-8) was paced by 11 points by freshman guard Coral Yu.
Boys’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 9, Woodside Priory 0
The Gators opened West Bay Athletic League play with a pummeling of the Panthers to stay unbeaten on the year.
SHP (1-0 WBAL, 6-0-1 overall) got goals from five players, led by Liam Johnson and Kyle Nilsson, who each scored twice. Sam Shepard and Alexi Stravropoulos both notched a goal and an assist for the Gators.
Carlmont 2, Half Moon Bay 0
The Scots scored once in each half to beat the Cougars. With the win, Carlmont improves to 2-0 in PAL Bay Division play. Half Moon Bay drops to 0-3 in the standings.
San Mateo 11, Terra Nova 1
Luis Rodriguez scored a hat trick and added three assists as the Bearcats drubbed Terra Nova. Rodriguez got San Mateo on the board on an assist from Saneth Vaka and never looked back. Luis Mora and Jacob Neciuk added two goals apiece, all in the first half. Ollie Mandorf, Kevin Arackparambil, Vaka and Auner Barrios added second-half scores.
Crystal Springs 4, Eastside College Prep 0
The Gryphons scored three times in the second half to pull away from the Panthers in the WBAL opener. Max Zieger scored a pair of goals and added an assist to lead Crystal Springs, while Ryan Yang and Evan Cook each scored once. Zach Schoberl added a pair of assists for the Gryphons, while Anders Bisgaard picked up an assist on Crystal’s first-half goal.
