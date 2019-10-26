THURSDAY
Girls’ volleyball
Notre Dame-Belmont 3, Sacred Heart Prep 2
The Tigers had to work to cap off an unbeaten WBAL season.
NDB (12-0 WBAL Foothill, 26-6) dropped the first two sets before roaring back for a 23-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-16, 17-15 win.
NDB’s Kelly Schackel had a monster game, finishing with a match-high 26 kills. Abby Miller was just as lethal, finishing with 19 kills of her own. Lauren Payne was a machine at setter, dishing out 65 assists.
Elena Radeff led SHP (8-4, 21-10) with 20 kills. She also added 15 digs and four blocks. Setter Millie Muir pumped out 45 assists. She also won 21 points on her serve, including a four aces. Defensively, she added 13 digs and two blocks. Reagan Smith added 13 kills for the Gators.
Menlo-Atherton 3, Terra Nova 0
The Bears wrapped up their second straight PAL Bay Division title, outright, with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-15 sweep.
Katherine Armer, who made her season debut after being injured all season, scored her first point of the season with a service ace. Marit Hoyem and Natalie Grover each notched nine kills for M-A. Libero Bella Shermis got to play in the front row for the first time this season and recorded three kills to go along with eight digs.
Carlmont 3, Woodside 1
The Wildcats prevented a sweep, but the Scots still prevailed 25-20, 25-20, 25-27, 25-16.
Carlmont libero Grace Xu finished with 33 digs. Nicole Olazar had six blocks for the Scots.
Half Moon Bay 3, South City 1
The Cougars closed out their home schedule with a 24-26, 25-11, 25-11, 25-19 win over the Warriors.
Annie Steger combined for 22 points for HMB — 12 kills and 10 service aces. Alexis Garcia added nine kills. Susy Gutierrez led the Cougars’ defense with 18 digs.
El Camino 3, Capuchino 1
The Colts closed in on an undefeated PAL Ocean campaign with a 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 victory over the Mustangs.
Bailey O’Mahony led Capuchino with 13 kills, 13 assists and 18 digs. Ellie Wang finished with 24 digs for the Mustangs, who also got 18 assists from Kylie Wilborn.
Girls’ water polo
Mills 11, San Mateo 4
The Vikings beat the Bearcats in the season finale for both teams.
The match was tied at 4-all at halftime, with each team scoring twice in each of the first two periods.
Mills, however, outscored San Mateo 7-0 in the second half.
