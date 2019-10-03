WEDNESDAY
Obituary
Funeral services for Bob Lualhati Sunday
Funeral services for Bob Lualhati are at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Duggan’s Serra Mortuary in Daly City.
Lualhati was a longtime track and field coach at Jefferson and Westmoor high schools, winning three league titles, before moving on to Skyline. Lualhati went on to produce 14 community college All-Americans and a pair of U.S. Olympians — Steve Roller and Gregg Tafralis.
While serving as Skyline track coach and athletic director, Lualhati won 11 Coast Conference championships, four state championships and won 68 dual meets in a row.
Lualhati is also a member of the San Francisco State and Daly City halls of fame.
TUESDAY
Girls’ volleyball
Carlmont 3, Woodside 0
The Wildcats pushed the Scots in every set, but Carlmont came away with the 25-22, 25-22, 27-25 PAL Bay Division victory.
Morgan McClellan paced the Carlmont offense, finishing with 16 kills. Alisha Mitha added eight.
Woodside was led by Sarah Strus, who finished with a match-high 20 kills, one of three Wildcats with double-digit kills. Elena Campbell finished with 12 and Amanda Scardino was right behind with 10 kills.
Notre Dame-Belmont 3, Sacred Heart Prep 0
The Tigers dominated the first two sets on their way to a 25-11, 25-11, 27-29 win over the Gators in a WBAL Foothill Division match.
Abby Miller had 15 kills to lead NDB, the only Tiger to finish in double figures. Kelly Schackel added nine. The Tigers really dominated with their serve, finishing with 12 service aces. Emma Baumgarten had four and Lauren Payne added three.
Elena Radeff paced the SHP offense, finishing with 14 kills. Mele Langi and Sofie Wheeler combined for six blocks for the Gators.
Girls’ water polo
Mercy-Burlingame 6, San Mateo 4
Tied 2-2 at halftime, the Crusaders scored three goals in the third period to take control of the their Ocean Division match with the Bearcats.
San Mateo was led by Lydia McIntyre, who scored twice. Jillian Curry and Sophia Fong rounded out the scoring for the Cougars with a goal apiece.
Boys’ water polo
Woodside Priory 20, San Mateo 9
The second-place Panthers kept the pressure on Ocean-leading Aragon with the win over the Bearcats.
Woodside Priory scored six goals in the first and five more in the second for an 11-1 lead at halftime.
San Mateo played the Panthers more evenly in the second half, scoring eight times to Woodside Priory’s nine over the final two quarters.
San Mateo was led by Landon Finn, who scored five goals. Eric Pan added a four for the Bearcats.
