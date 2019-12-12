WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 2, Palo Alto 0
The Gators stayed unbeaten early in the season with a non-league shutout of the Vikings.
Ethan Veghte scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the offense for SHP (3-0-1 overall). Tristan Mischke-Reeds opened the scoring for the Gators off a Veghte assist.
Veghte rounded out the scoring off a pass from Liam Johnson.
TUESDAY
Girls’ basketball
Carlmont 54, Mountain View 36
The Scots took control with a 25-point second quarter to beat the Spartans in a non-league game.
Erika Mendiola scored a game-high 15 points to lead Carlmont (3-2 overall), scoring on five 3-pointers.
St. Joseph-Alameda 80, Half Moon Bay 33
The Pilots scored 34 points in the first quarter and never looked back as they blasted the Cougars in a non-league match.
