THURSDAY
Girls’ golf
Half Moon Bay 207, Capuchino 224
Mitzi Hernandez scored a hole-in-one on the ninth hole at Fleming Golf Course in San Francisco to help lead the Cougars to the Ocean Division win over the Mustangs.
That ace, accomplished with a 7-iron, propelled Hernandez to a low-round score of 40.
Girls’ volleyball
Menlo School 3, Notre Dame-SJ 0
The Knights cruised to the WBAL Foothill Division win over the Regents, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15.
Sharon Nejad paced the offense for Menlo, finishing with 15 kills and adding five service aces. Roxy Karrer added 12 kills, while Hanna Hoffman and Havannah Hoeft combined for 32 assists. Abby Holleran led the defense for the Knights, digging up 14 balls.
Girls’ tennis
Aragon 5, San Mateo 2
The Dons picked up a crucial win by beating the Bearcats in a PAL Bay Division matchup.
Both Aragon and San Mateo, along with Burlingame and now Hillsdale, are all in the mix for three of the four seeds in the PAL team tournament.
Singles players from both teams put on dominant performances. Aragon’s Jessica Fu and Christina Wu, playing at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, won 6-2, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-0, respectively.
San Mateo capture the last two singles matches, with Jully Huang posting a 6-0, 6-0 win and Kelli Eng winning at No. 4 6-2, 6-0.
The Dons would sweep the doubles to win the match.
Sacred Heart Prep 6, Crystal Springs 1
The Gators won their second straight WBAL match to open league play, downing the Gryphons.
The SHP three doubles teams combined to lose only three games, led by Bridgette Molumphy and Alexa Schlotter at No. 3 doubles, who won at love.
Sara Quinlan, playing at No. 2 singles for the Gators, lost only one game.
Girls’ water polo
Hillsdale 13, San Mateo 8
The Knights scored five goals in the first two quarters and then put the match away with a five-goal third to beat the crosstown rival Bearcats.
San Mateo was led by Kalyn Chang, who scored three goals. Peyton Jensen added a pair, while Alisa Higuchi, Sophia Fond and Macy Patel scored one goal apiece.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Mills 11, Carlmont 9
Zach Nathan and Oliver Crawford each netted hat tricks for the Scots, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings went on to the Bay Division win.
Carlmont goaltender Thaddeus Duffy finished with eight saves.
Menlo-Atherton 18, Half Moon Bay 7
The Bears scored four unanswered goals in the first period and led 9-3 at halftime as they cruised to the Bay Division win.
Nico Simrock led the HMB offense, finishing with three goals. Griffin Chalif, Ren Terwey, Ian O’Connor and Kai Guevara each scored once for the Cougars.
