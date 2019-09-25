TUESDAY
Girls’ tennis
Aragon 5, San Mateo 2
The Dons pulled into a four-way tie for second place in the PAL Bay Division with the win over the Bearcats.
Aragon joins Burlingame, Carlmont and San Mateo, which all have 2-2 records.
Aragon swept all three doubles spots and split the four singles matches to pull out the win.
Romy Pachtner and Aretha Chen needed a third set to win at No. 1 doubles for Aragon, beating San Mateo’s Hannah Battat and Jevvika Adda 5-7, 6-3, (10-8).
San Mateo’s Jully Huang cruised at No. 3 singles, posting a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Sacred Heart Prep 7, Castilleja 0
SHP cruised to the WBAL Foothill Division win, losing only one set in a sweep of Castilleja.
Tara Harrison and Ciara Moses, SHP’s No. 1 doubles team, were the only one who needed a third set. They dropped the first set, 2-6, but rallied to win the match 6-4, 10-7.
Isa Robinson was dominant at No. 1 singles for SHP, posting a 6-0, 6-1 decision.
Girls’ volleyball
Menlo-Atherton 3, Hillsdale 1
The Bears won their fourth straight match to open PAL Bay Division play, beating the Knights 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23.
Emma Spindt led M-A (4-0 PAL Bay, 10-2 overall) with 19 kills. Natalie Grover added 14 kills for the Bears.
Mariah Grover had a team-high 24 assists, while Solie Cecil finished with 19 assists.
Half Moon Bay 3, Jefferson 1
The Cougars dropped the first set but rebounded to win the next three to post a 17-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-12 win in a PAL Ocean Division meeting.
Natalie Inglis and Kylie DeMartini combined for 15 kills to lead the HMB offense. Susy Gutierrez came up with 21 digs defensively.
Carlmont 3, Terra Nova 0
The Scots had little trouble in sweeping past the Tigers in a PAL Bay Division matchup, 25-17, 25-12, 25-20.
Gaby Pierce and Paris Sunkel combined for 6 kills and 8 blocks, while Grace Xu dug up 14 balls.
Girls’ golf
South City 221, El Camino 269
The Warriors beat the rival Colts at Mariner’s Point Golf Course in San Mateo.
Tristan Lamina-Lee shot the low round of the day for South City, finishing with a 39. Audrey Garcia came in with a 41.
El Camino was led Danae Salcedo, who shot a 47.
Girls’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 14, St. Ignatius 9
The Gators jumped out to a 6-1 lead after the first period and coasted to the win over the Wildcats in a WCAL match.
Annabel Facey scored three times and Ella Woodhead assisted on four goals for SHP. Margot Gibbons added a pair of goals for the Gators.
Megan Norris had a strong game in the cage for SHP, finishing with 11 saves.
St. Ignatius was led by Lucia Sarimsakci, who scored a match-high six goals.
MONDAY
Boys’ water polo
Woodside 8, Menlo-Atherton 7
The Wildcats picked up one of their biggest wins in PAL Bay Division play by beating the Bears and moving into a tie for first place with Burlingame.
Woodside (3-0 PAL Bay, 10-4 overall) scored three unanswered in the first period for a 3-0 lead, but M-A (2-1, 4-3) closed to 4-3 by halftime. The Wildcats pushed their lead to 7-5 after three periods and then held off the Bears in the fourth.
Duncan Vaughn led the offense for Woodside, scoring four goals. Aidan Seed added a pair. Kai Seed was huge in the cage for the Wildcats, finishing with 11 saves.
M-A got four goals from Michael Heller, while Zack de Haaff added found the back of the net twice.
Half Moon Bay 11, Carlmont 8
A six-goal third period propelled the Cougars to the PAL Bay Division win over the Scots.
Leading 4-1 at halftime, HMB scored six times in the third to lead 10-4 going into the final period.
Nico Simrock scored six goals to lead HMB, Andy Vana added a hat trick and Ian O’Connor added a pair.
Girls’ golf
Castilleja 250, Sacred Heart Prep 266
Castilleja’s Kelly Yu fired a 1-over 38 to lead her team to the WBAL win over SHP at Moffett Field Golf Course in Mountain View.
Hannah Lindquist and Neha Lalia led SHP with rounds of 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.