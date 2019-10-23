TUESDAY
Girls’ tennis
Menlo-Atherton 7, Aragon 0
The Bears guaranteed themselves at least a share of the PAL Bay Division title with the win over the Dons.
M-A improved to 12-0 in PAL play with two matches left in the regular season and a two-match lead over second-place Carlmont.
The Bears have already beaten Carlmont twice this season and considering M-A’s domination this season, an undefeated league season is almost a guarantee.
Both teams juggled their lineups — Aragon trying to find match ups to win and M-A giving some other players some match time.
Ava Martin, playing at No. 1 singles for the Bears, dropped only one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win. Mara Williams and Lila Matamed lost only two games each at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, 6-2, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-1, respectively.
The Bears’ No. 1 doubles team of Sarah Marks and Katie Donahue rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Aragon’s loss, combined with San Mateo’s 6-2 win over Woodside, put the Dons and Bearcats into a fifth-place tie in the Bay Division standings. The fifth-place finisher will be the No. 3 in the PAL team tournament.
Burlingame 7, Half Moon Bay 0
The Panthers solidified their third-place slot in the Bay Division with their sweep of the Cougars.
Right now, Burlingame would be the No. 2 seed in the PAL tournament. The Panthers (8-4 PAL Bay) own a two-game lead over both Aragon (6-6) and San Mateo (6-6) with two matches left in the regular season.
Michaela Llewelyn and Vedika Bhaumik, playing at No. 2 and No. 4 singles for the Panthers, each lost only one game.
As a team, Burlingame lost a total of 13 of 97 games played. No Panther player lost more than two games.
San Mateo 5, Woodside 2
The Bearcats earned a crucial win over the Wildcats to keep their playoff hopes alive.
San Mateo pulls into a fifth-place tie with Aragon, which lost to M-A Tuesday. The Bay’s fifth-place finisher earns the No. 3 seed in the PAL team tournament, where the winner gets a bid to CCS.
Megan Stretch and Jully Huang dominated at No. 1 and No. 2 singles for San Mateo, as each won their match at love. Grace Wang lost only one game at No. 2 singles for the Bearcats.
Woodside picked up its win in the double matches. The No. 1 team of Rebecca Rodriguez and Caroline Daniher won 6-4, 6-2, while Amanda Wong and Carmen Bechtel won their No. 2 doubles match 6-3, 6-1.
Girls’ water polo
Burlingame 18, San Mateo 4
The Panthers kept up their hopes of an Ocean Division title with a rout of the rival Bearcats.
Burlingame (12-1) came into Tuesday’s match tied for the Ocean lead with Sequoia with one match remaining.
Against San Mateo, the Panthers led 6-1 after one period of play and added six more in the third for a 16-2 lead.
Peyton Jensen led the Bearcats offense, scoring a pair of goals.
MONDAY
Girls’ golf
Sacred Heart prep 249, Notre Dame-Belmont 285
The Gators picked up their second win of the WBAL campaign, beating the Tigers at Shoreline Golf Links.
Alexandra Hull had the low round of the day, leading SHP with a 45. Hannah Lesti carded a 48 and Hannah Lindquist finished with a 49.
Felicia Wei led NDB with a 46.
Mercy-Burlingame 256, Notre Dame-SJ 263
The Crusaders wrapped up a third-place finish in the WBAL with their win over the Regents at Crystal Springs Golf Course in Hillsborough.
Maya Zeidan led Mercy with a 38. Brooke Barron came in with a 45.
Girls’ tennis
Sacred Heart Prep 7, Hillsdale 0
The Gators eased their way though the Knights in a non-league match.
Sara Quinlan was the most dominant for SHP, sweeping her way to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles.
Alexa Schlotter needed a third-set super tiebreaker to win at No. 3 singles, 2-6, 6-1, (10-7).
Girls’ water polo
Notre Dame-Belmont 8, Carlmont 5
The Tigers scored four goals in the third period to turn a 3-2 halftime lead into a 7-3 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
NDB goaltender Annalee Wolfe had a strong match with 14 saves. The offense was led by Hanna Kawar, who scored five times. Callie Malone netted a pair of goals.
Boys’ water polo
Menlo-Atherton 16, Half Moon Bay 4
The Bears scored six goals in the first period and five more in the third to cruise past the Cougars in a PAL Bay Division match.
Ian O’Connor scored twice for HMB.
