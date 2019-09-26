WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School 23, Valley Christian 14
The Knights and Warriors went back and forth, but it was the Knights who picked up their inaugural WCAL victory.
Menlo (1-2 WCAL, 7-2 overall) scored six goals in the first, second and fourth periods to hold off Valley Christian.
Seven different Knights scored, led by Noah Housenbold’s six goals. Connor Enright, Jack King and Connor MacMitchell all scored four times, with Enright also adding five assists.
Goaltender Zayd Mahmoud finished with eight saves for the Knights.
Girls’ water polo
Notre Dame-Belmont 10, Carlmont 4
The Tigers moved past the Scots in the Bay Division standings with the victory.
Annalee Wolfe had a huge game in goal for NDB (3-2 PAL Bay) finishing with 18 saves as she and the Tigers’ defense held Carlmont (2-3) to single goals in each quarter.
Nicolette Bolich scored a game-high five goals to lead NDB. Hanna Kawar added four goals, with Parker Daley rounding out the scoring the for the Tigers.
Girls’ golf
Half Moon Bay 223, South City 253
Daniela Benito shot a 39 to lead the Cougars to the Ocean Division win over the Warriors at Half Moon Bay Golf Links.
Michelle Hernandez carded a 42 and Jocelyn Quiroz finished with a 45.
South City was led by Audrey Garcia, who came in with a 47. Tristan Lamina-Lee was right behind with a 48.
Girls’ tennis
Burlingame 6, Sacred Heart Cathedral 1
The Panthers followed up a disappointing league loss with an easy non-league win over the Irish.
Maddie Wachhorst, Michaela Llewlyn, Ella Rafferty and Vedika Bhaumik did not lose more than three games in any one set as all four won their singles matches in two-set sweeps.
Allie McHugh and Anya Smith, who struggled in a loss to Carlmont Tuesday, came back with a strong effort in a 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
TUESDAY
Girls’ volleyball
Capuchino 3, South City 0
The Mustangs remained one game behind Ocean Division-leading El Camino with a sweep of the Warriors.
Capuchino (3-1 PAL Ocean) was led by Luiza Silva, who finished with 9 kills. Devon Oliver added 6. Ellie Wang led the defense with 15 digs. Bailey O’Mahony dug up 11 balls.
Notre Dame-Belmont 3, Mercy-SF 0
The Tigers rolled over the Skippers 25-5, 25-16, 25-9 to stay undefeated in WBAL Foothill Division play.
NDB (4-0 WBAL Foothill, 9-6 overall) was led offensively by Abby Miller, who finished with 15 kills. Kelly Schackel added 11, while Miranda Chan and Kate Rose-Keighran had each kills apiece.
Delaney Walsh led the defense, finishing with 17 digs.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Mercy-Burlingame 0
The Gators swept the Crusaders in a WBAL Foothill Division game, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17.
Millie Muir filled the stat sheet for SHP, dishing out 39 assists, while also digging up 9 balls, coming away with three blocks and a service ace.
Elena Radeff had another strong all-around match, leading the Gators with 17 kills, five digs and four aces.
Girls’ water polo
Sequoia 23, San Mateo 13
The Ravens and Bearcats engaged in a goal-scoring spree in a PAL Ocean Division, with Sequoia grabbing the victory.
The two teams combined to score 10 goals in the first quarter alone, with Sequoia holding a 6-4 advantage. The Ravens added seven more in the second period to take control of the match at halftime, leading 13-7. The Ravens closed out the second half by outscoring San Mateo 10-7.
Ruthie Lay paced the offense for Sequoia (4-1 PAL Ocean), scoring six times. Caitlin Dulsky added five goals and Anna Ledbetter and Anja Linkowitz scored four goals apiece.
San Mateo (2-3) was led by Peyton Jensen, who poured in nine goals. Karen Breen added a pair while Sophia Fong, Jillian Curry and Nina Ofitserova all had one goal apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.