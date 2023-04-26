MONDAY
Boys’ golf
Serra 188, Bellarmine 189, St. Francis 199
The Padres picked up a pair of WCAL wins, beating both the Bells and Lancers at Los Altos Country Club.
Trevor Moquin carded a 1-under 34 to lead Serra, which improved to 6-0 in league play.
Crystal 193, Nueva 228
Russell Chiu carded the low round of the day to help lead the Gryphons to the WBAL victory over the Mavericks.
Chiu finished with a 37, one shot clear of teammates KC Mungali and Henry Chen, who both finished with 38s. Edan Cui came with a 39 and Griffin Chiu had a 41 for the Gryphons.
Crystal improves to 9-0 in WBAL matches and 10-0 overall.
Aragon 203, Sequoia 234
Lequan Wang shot a 2-under 32 and Sam Higaki added a 2-over 36 to lead the Dons past the Ravens in a PAL Bay matchup.
Sequoia was led by Jack Kempton's 43.
Menlo School 215, King's Academy 229
Menlo picked up just their second WBAL win of the season, beating King’s at Baylands Golf Links in Palo Alto.
Eric Yun the way for Menlo (2-7 WBAL), carding an even-par 36. William Edwards added a 41 for Menlo.
Boys’ lacrosse
Burlingame 15, Sequoia 11
The Panthers held the Ravens to just two first-half goals on their way to the PAL Bay Division win.
Hayden Wilson scored a team-high four goals to lead Burlingame (3-3 PAL Bay, 6-6 overall). Archer Greiner added a hat trick and an assist, while Jacob Naslenko notched a game-high five assists to go along with two goals.
Sequoia (1-4, 4-6) was led by Sean Obana and Owen Haaga, who both scored four times.
Swimming scores
Boys
Oceana 81, Terra Nova 53
Half Moon Bay 107, Capuchino 36
Girls
Terra Nova 85, Oceana 75
Half Moon Bay 100, Capuchino 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.