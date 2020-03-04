TUESDAY
Girls’ basketball
Nor Cal tournament
Division I
No. 10 Menlo School 50, No. 7 Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills 47
Reigning Division II state champion Menlo (21-6) opened its quest for a repeat, now as a Division I team, with a road victory at Oak Ridge (24-7). The Lady Knights now advance to Thursday’s second round to face No. 2 Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland Thursday at 7 p.m.
Division II
No. 10 Sacred Heart Prep 56, No. 7 San Leandro 52
The Gators (16-9) doled out an upset at No. 7 San Leandro (25-6) to advance to the second round of the CIF Northern California Division II tournament. Sacred Heart Prep now travels to No. 2 Clovis Thursday night for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
Division III
No. 16 Lick-Wilmerding-SF 46, No. 1 Menlo-Atherton 43
The Bears (17-11) rallied to force overtime but ultimately fell in the CIF Division III opener. It is the second time this season M-A has lost to Lick Wilmerding 55-48 at the Newark Memorial Tournament. M-A outscored Lick Wilmerding 14-7 in the fourth quarter. The win for Lick Wilmerding (30-2) is its 30th of the season.
No. 4 No. 4 St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo 62, No. 13 Aragon 44
The Lady Dons (17-10) saw their season end at St. Patrick-St. Vincent (22-11). It marks the second straight year Aragon has appeared in the Nor Cal tournament.
Division IV
No. 8 Half Moon Bay 49, No. 9 Caruthers 47
Genevieve Belmonte knocked down two free throws with 1.2 seconds on the clock to deliver the Cougars (25-3) to victory in the CIF Northern California Division IV opener at home against Caruthers (28-5). Half Moon Bay now travels for the second round to take on top-seed Colfax Thursday at 7 p.m.
No. 4 Mills 45, No. 13 Washington-SF 36
The Lady Vikings (17-11) got back into the win column against Washington-SF (13-11). Mills now earns another home game in Thursday’s second round, playing host to No. 5 Pleasant Valley-Chico Thursday at 7 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Nor Cal tournament
Division I
No. 5 Menlo-Atherton 57, No. 12 Dougherty Valley-San Ramon 54
The Bears (23-4) earned their first Nor Cal victory in three years with a tight one against Dougherty Valley (22-7). M-A will now travel to Concord for Thursday’s second round to take on No. 4 De La Salle at 7 p.m.
No. 7 Campolindo 65, No. 10 Serra 57
For the second straight year, the Padres (18-9) got knocked out of the Northern California tournament in Campolino-Moraga (23-6).
Division II
No. 5 Oakland Tech 56, No. 12 Menlo School 48, OT
Menlo (20-7) forced overtime on a Cole Kastner layup with three seconds remaining in regulation but went on to fall in the extra period in the CIF Division II opener.
Division III
No. 4 St. Mary’s-Albany 72, No. 13 Half Moon Bay 50
The Cougars (20-7) saw their season ended in the CIF Northern California opener at St. Mary’s (23-10). Half Moon Bay jumped out to a 20-15 lead in the first quarter but got outscored 15-5 in the second and 29-10 in the third.
No. 14 Sequoia 67, No. 3 Sonora 57
The Ravens (18-11) proved road warriors in their CIF Northern California opener, handing No. 3 Sonora (28-4) just its fourth loss of the year. Sequoia now travels to No. 11 Foothill-Palo Cedro on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Division V
No. 7 Pacific Bay Christian 47, No. 10 Denair 44
Three players scored in double figures for the Eagles, who earned their first Northern California game in program history. Diego Sotto totaled 17 points, Dwight Bungarner added 16 and senior forward Khalil Smith went for a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Pacific Bay now travels to No. 2 Bradshaw Christian-Sacramento on Thursday for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
Boys’ soccer
No. 5 Sacred Heart Prep 2, No. 4 Central 1
Kevin Box scored in second-half stoppage time to give the Gators the win over the Grizzlies and advance to the second round of the Nor Cal Division I tournament.
SHP (20-1-2) which lost 1-0 to Bellarmine in the CCS Open finals last Friday, took a 1-0 lead late in the first half when Liam Johnson scored. But Central (20-6-1) scored to tie the game 1-1 at halftime.
The Gators will be at No. 1 Jesuit-Carmichael (24-1-1) at 4 p.m. Thursday.
No. 2 Las Lomas 1, No. 7 Menlo-Atherton 0
The Knights (25-1-1) scored the game’s only goal with five minutes left in regulation to end the season for the Bears (10-8-5).
No. 8 Richmond 2, No. 1 Summit Prep 0
The Huskies (19-1) suffered their first loss and it ended their season as the Eagles (14-9-3) upset Summit Prep in the first round of the Nor Cal Division IV bracket.
Girls’ soccer
No. 1 Branson 3, No. 8 Sacred Heart Prep 0
The Bulls ended the season for the Gators following Branson’s shutout of the SHP in Marin County in the first round of the Northern California Division IV bracket.
SHP (10-7-6) trailed 1-0 halftime before Branson (17-4-3) tacked on two more goals in the second half.
Football
M-A hires new coach
Menlo-Atherton announced in a press release the hiring of Chris Saunders to take over the Bears football program.
He replaces Steve Papin, who was let go after one year at the helm. The Bears were 7-4 in 2019, going out in the first round of the Central Coast Section Open Division bracket. M-A is the two-time defending Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division champion and has played in the state final twice in the last four seasons, winning the 3-AA state title in 2018.
Saunders has spent the last six years coaching in the West Catholic Athletic League. He was most recently offensive coordinator at Riordan and has also spent time coaching in the St. Ignatius program.
A 2007 graduate of Sacred Heart Cathedral, Saunders played at NCAA Division III Linfield College in Oregon, earning all-league honors at tight end.
After college, he spent one season as an assistant coach at Central Catholic High School in Portland. He followed that with two seasons at Menlo College as special teams coordinator.
College baseball
Skyline 9, Cañada 7
The Trojans topped the Colts in a slugfest as both teams opened Coast Conference North play, combing for 26 hits — 16 for Skyline, 10 for Cañada.
Skyline (1-0, 13-3) jumped out to a 4-0 with a pair of runs in both the first and second innings. A three-run bottom of the sixth for Cañada (0-1, 11-6) tie the game at 7-all, but two runs in the top of the eighth sealed the win for the Trojans.
Levi Stubbles homered for Skyline, while Noah Marcelo, Trey Zahursky, Jack Mettam and Jeremy Keller each had a double for the Trojans. Mettam drove in a team-high two runs.
Dylan McDonald worked the first five innings on the mound for the Trojans, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits. Gene Aberouette came on the seventh and pitched two innings of hitless ball to earn the win. Michael Altman picked up his first save.
Cañada was led by Jordan Brandenburg went 3 for 4, with two doubles and three RBIs. Mike McNanie homered for the Colts, while Tai Garcia had a triple.
Travis Herriott was saddled with the loss for Cañada. He came on in relief of Alejandro Palomarez in the fifth innings after Palomarez gave up six runs on nine hits. Herriott allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits.
CSM 8, Chabot-Hayward 2
The Bulldogs scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back as they cruised past the Gladiators in the Coast Conference North opener.
Justin Torres went 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles for CSM (1-0, 12-5), while Danny Carnazzo and Lincoln Lima each drove in a pair of runs for the Bulldogs, with Lima cracking a two-run homer.
Nico Zeglin earned the win for CSM, going seven innings, allowing two run on five hits with nine strikeouts.
MONDAY
Baseball
Wilcox 7, Carlmont 0
The Chargers limited the Scots to just three hits in the Wilcox Pre-Season Tournament at Santa Clara’s Washington Park.
Calmont (2-2 overall) was just as strong on the mound for most of the game, throwing six innings of hitless ball.
But in the bottom of the fourth, Wilcox scored seven runs on four hits all with two outs for all the game’s offense.
Adam Cross was the hard-luck loser for the Scots. He worked the first three innings without a hit, but was touched up for four in the fourth and was responsible for all seven runs — only one of which were earned. Cross had five strikeouts during his outing. Nelson Hawkins pitched the final 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and allowing no hits.
Tripp Garrish, Jasper Loo and J.P. Avila each had a single for Carlmont. The Scots had their chances, loading the bases with no outs in the top of the fourth, but came up empty.
Boys’ golf
Sacred Heart Prep 211, Pinewood 238Thomas Molumphy shot a 2-over 38 to lead the Gators to the win over the Panthers in the WBAL opener at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club.
Beck O’Kelly added a 42 for SHP (1-0 WBAL, 1-1 overall), while Finn O’Kelly and Shay O’Kelly each finished with 43s. Ethan Takaha came in with a 45 and Alex Wick a 46 for the Gators.
Aragon 221, Woodside 272
Alex Kao and Sam Higaki tied for low-round honors as the Dons improved to 3-0 in PAL Bay play.
Kao and Higaki each shot rounds of 40 at Poplar Creek Golf Course to lead Aragon past the Wildcats.
Boys’ volleyball
Lincoln-SF 3, San Mateo 0
The Mustangs swept the Bearcats in their season opener, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16.
