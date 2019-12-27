THURSDAY
College football
Four Bulldogs named All Americans
Four players from the 2019 College of San Mateo football — two on offense, two on defense — were named to the first-team, All-America team as voted on by the JC Athletic Bureau-California Community College Football Coaches Association.
Lineman Sam Langi (So., 6-5, 310, El Camino) was named to the first-team offensive line, while Terrell Carter (So., 6-2, 195, Madison-San Diego), a wide receiver for the Bulldogs, was named as the first-team utility player.
On the defensive side of the ball, Hulu Ahoia (Fr., 6-3, 290, St. Francis) was named to the defensive line and was joined by defensive back Bennett Williams (So., 6-1, 195, St. Francis).
There were four other Bulldogs named to the All-California Region I team. Starting quarterback Luke Bottari (Fr., 6-0, 190) was named the Region I Offensive Player of the Year. He was joined on the team by tight end Jason Lloyd (Fr., 6-4, 240, Carlmont), running back Darryl Page (Fr., 5-10, 210, Homestead), along with Carter and Langi.
On the defensive side, Ahoia and Williams were joined by kickoff returner Jermaine Jackson (So., 5-9, 175, San Leandro).
CSM head coach Tim Tulloch was named Region 1 Coach of the Year as well.
Boys’ basketball
Half Moon Bay 60, Pioneer 51
The Cougars outscored the Mustangs 31-18 in the second half to pull out the win at the Aptos tournament.
Trailing 33-29 at halftime, HMB (5-3 overall) held Pioneer (2-5) to just eight points in the third quarter as the Cougars took a 42-41 lead into the fourth period.
Ben McKnight led all scorers with 19 points for HMB, going 8 for 13 from the field and grabbing six rebounds. Mykola Ediger added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while the bench trio of Zeke Syme, Sean Kennedy and Drew Dorwin combined for 15 points. Lukas Mieghan pulled down a team-high nine boards.
