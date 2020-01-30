WEDNESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Hillsdale 60, Burlingame 54
The Knights won their sixth straight game in PAL South play, knocking off the Panthers.
Shawn Cotton, Jr. led Hillsdale (6-1 PAL South, 14-5 overall) with a game-high 29 points. Calvin Mader-Clark and Nick Robinson each finished with 11.
Burlingame (3-4, 12-7) was led by Miles Klapper, who finished with 16 points. Will Uhrich added 11 for the Panthers.
After a 3-1 start in division play, Burlingame has now lost three in a row.
Woodside 52, Capuchino 46
The Wildcats took a 25-12 lead at halftime and then held off the Mustangs in the second half for the PAL South victory.
Luke Buddle led Woodside (3-4 PAL South, 13-6 overall), finishing with 14 points. Calvin Kapral and Isaiah Minor each added 11 points for the Wildcats.
Capuchino falls to 0-7 and 2-16 overall.
Half Moon Bay 74, El Camino 41
The Cougars used a 26-point second quarter to stay undefeated in PAL North play.
Half Moon Bay improve to 8-0 in league play and 15-4 overall. El Camino falls to 4-4, 9-11.
Girls’ basketball
Aragon 53, Sequoia 40
The Dons took a 32-18 lead at halftime and were never seriously challenged in the second half as they stayed in a tie for first place in the PAL South standings.
Aragon improves to 6-1 in PAL South play, while Sequoia falls to 3-4.
Menlo-Atherton 61, San Mateo 20
Already firmly in control at halftime, the Bears put the game away with a 21-point third quarter.
Malia Latu and Alyssa Faberowski each scored 12 points to lead M-A (6-1 PAL South, 11-8 overall). Nicolette Yeh added 10 for the Bears.
Terra Nova 47, Jefferson 28
The Tigers reached the .500 mark in the PAL North standings with the win over the Grizzlies.
Terra Nova improves to 4-4 in division play and 5-13 overall, while Jefferson falls to 1-6, 9-9.
Westmoor 64, Oceana 38
The Rams scored 19 in the first quarter, 21 in the second and 17 in third as they cruised past the Sharks.
Westmoor improves to 6-1 in PAL North play, one game behind first-place Half Moon Bay, and 11-6 overall. Oceana falls to 1-6 and 6-13.
Boys’ soccer
Half Moon Bay 2, Aragon 1
The Cougars picked up their second PAL Bay Division win of the season, scoring twice in the second half to beat the Dons.
Pablo Jaramillo tied the game for HMB (2-7 PAL Bay, 6 points, 3-8-2 overall) off of a free kick. Nathen Freitas netted the game-winner for the Cougars.
TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
Carlmont 6, Woodside 0
Looks like there will be a race in the PAL Bay Division after all as the Scots made a statement with a walloping of previously undefeated Wildcats.
Carlmont (6-2 PAL Bay, 18 points, 11-3-2 overall) was led by Kyla Orthbandt, Sabrina Kelley, Maddie Cunningham and Maya Blodgett, who all had a goal and an assist in the rout that saw the Scots score five times in the second half.
Sam Phan rounded out the scoring for Carlmont, with Mia Khouri adding an assist.
Woodside (6-1-1, 19 points, 11-2-1) still maintains first place in the Bay Division by a point over second-place Carlmont.
Aragon 2, Menlo-Atherton 2
The Dons got a pair of second-half goals to salvage a tie with the Bears.
M-A (3-3-2 PAL Bay, 11 points, 5-6-4 overall) got goals from both Jane Fiorentino and Sam Cotto, with Lexi Quinn and Alex Kraft picking up assists.
Natalia Lazzareschi posted a goal and an assist to lead Aragon (1-6-1, 4 points, 4-7-2). Ryann Abad earned the assist on Lazzareschi’s goal, while Emma Hudson converted her assist.
Sequoia 2, Terra Nova 0
The Ravens rode a pair of first-half goals to the win over the Tigers.
Celina Rincon and Kelly Felix each found the back of the net for Sequoia (4-1-2 PAL Bay, 14 points, 6-1-5 overall), which also got an assist from Nathalie Franco.
Terra Nova falls to 0-7-1 in division play and 2-10-1 overall.
Capuchino 3, Mills 0
The Mustangs got a goal and an assist from Jaeda Flores and they maintained their grip on first place in the Ocean Division with the win over the Vikings.
Aliza Perez and Delmy Castillo also scored for Capuchino (6-0 PAL Ocean, 18 points, 11-2-3 overall). Alondra Nungaray picked up an assist for the Mustangs as well.
Hillsdale 5, San Mateo 0
The Knights rebounded from last Friday’s disappointing loss to Capuchino by beating the Bearcats.
Tegan McKelvey scored once and added a pair of assists to lead Hillsdale (4-2 PAL Ocean, 12 points, 10-3-3 overall). Maggie Sena, Olivia Baer and Jenna Stanovcak rounded out the scoring for the Knights. Paige Hardman and Alyssa Cano added assists.
South City 5, Half Moon Bay 0
The Warriors tuned up for their elimination game with Hillsdale Thursday by cruising past the Cougars.
HMB (5-1 PAL Ocean, 15 points, 12-2-1 overall) was led by Fatima Waldo-Garcia, who netted a pair of goals. Jiselle Jimenez and Leilani Lara also scored for the Warriors. Biana Gonzalez added a pair of assists for the Warriors, with Melissa Cuevas and Lillian Nasrah also notching assists.
El Camino 8, Oceana 0
The Colts continued their undefeated campaign in Lake Division play with a waltz over the Sharks.
Rachel Vargas led El Camino (5-0 PAL Lake, 15 points) with a pair of goals and an assist. Grace Motupaka added two assists and a goal for the Colts. Nikki Ramos posted a goal and an assist, while Mayel Pacheco, Noe Diep, Andrea Moreno and Katrina Panoringen rounding out the scoring for El Camino.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Woodside Priory 1
Hadley Twichell had a goal and an assist to lead the Gators past the Panthers in a WBAL Foothill Division match.
Iris O’Connor and Sydney Adas rounded out the scoring for SHP (3-2 WBAL Foothill).
Mercy-Burlingame 2, King’s Academy 0
Caroline Callagy and Isabel Bojorquez each scored to lead Mercy-Burlingame (2-3 WBAL Foothill, 9-5-1 overall) over the Knights.
Girls’ basketball
Half Moon Bay 39, South City 32
The Cougars held the Warriors to just 10 second-half points, snapping South City’s four-game winning streak while solidifying themselves atop the PAL North standings.
The two teams were tied at 22-all at halftime, but after a combined five points in the third quarter, HMB (7-0 PAL North, 17-2 overall) outscored South City (4-3, 6-12) 14-8 in the fourth.
The Cougars were led by Alli Dioli, who scored a game-high 15 points. Abby Kennedy added 11 for HMB.
The Warriors were paced by Noelle Toy, who finished with 13.
Terra Nova 35, Oceana 18
The Tigers outscored the Sharks in every quarter as they methodically pulled away for the PAL North victory.
Jaidyn Goodin led Terra Nova (3-4 PAL North, 5-13 overall), finishing with 8 points. Oceana (0-7, 1-13) got 8 points from Dylan Fulton.
El Camino 35, Jefferson 24
No player scored in double figures as the Colts got past the Grizzlies in a PAL North game.
El Camino (3-4 PAL North, 8-7 overall) was led by Kayla Ikuma, who finished with 8 points. The leading scorer for Jefferson (1-6, 9-9) Brook-Lynn Daniels, also scored 8 points.
Mercy-Burlingame 53, Harker 47
Serena Calsada scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Crusaders to a division win over the Eagles.
Samantha Oshita added 13 points for Mercy-Burlingame (3-4 WBAL Foothill, 9-9 overall).
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 68, Eastside College Prep 52
Charlie Selna scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Gators past the Panthers in a WBAL game.
Emmer Nichols added 13 points for SHP (7-1 WBAL, 14-3 overall), while Harrison Carrington finished with 12 and Jai Deshpande added 11 for the Gators.
Terra Nova 87, Oceana 64
The Tigers (4-2 PAL North, 8-11 overall) scored 20 points or better in every quarter to maintain their third-place tie with El Camino in the PAL North Division race. Senior forward Bourgan Guibadoulline scored a career-high 22 points as four Terra Nova shooters totaled double digits. Justin Milch scored 14, Jericho Nojadera 12 and Jordan Salgado 10. Oceana (0-7, 1-16) was paced by Devean Dimicali with 16 points.
El Camino 68, Jefferson 43
The Colts (4-3 PAL, 7-10 overall) kept pace with Terra Nova tied for third place in the PAL North. Christian Viana scored a game-high 19 points for El Camino, with Antonio Roussanov adding 11. Second-place Jefferson (4-2, 9-9) was paced by Tariq Byrd and Saif Fara with 10 points apiece.
Half Moon Bay 65, South City 38
Mykola Ediger scored a game-high 22 points to keep first-place Half Moon Bay (7-0 PAL North, 14-4 overall) unbeaten in PAL North Division play. Ediger knocked down six 3-pointers. South City (1-6, 4-11) was led by Nicholas Alimorong with 12 points.
College baseball
Cañada 2, Mission 0
The Colts (2-2 overall) won their second straight backed by 8 2/3 shutout innings by Adam Bever (Aragon) in his collegiate debut against the Saints (0-3). Bever got early run support on an RBI single by Aaron Hoch (Carlmont) in the second inning. Hoch, who went 2 for 3 on the day, later scored in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Tai Garcia. Bever allowed just four hits on the day, though one of them came with two outs in the ninth after Mission’s leadoff hitter Alex Adame reached on an error. Then with two outs, Aidan Selfridge singled to bring the potential winning run to the plate and knock Bever from the game. Joseph Greco entered in relief to earn the save by ending the threat with a strikeout.
Cañada earned its first win of the season Monday with an 8-7 win at Laney, rallying for three runs in the top of the ninth, capped by a go-ahead single by Brandon Billesberger.
Skyline 10, Laney 4
The Trojans (2-1) banged out 16 hits to get back in the win column. Leadoff hitter Noah Marcelo (Serra) powered Skyline with a 4-for-5 day with two doubles and a solo home run in the seventh. Trey Zahursky (Capuchino) added three hits with a homer, and catcher Jeremy Keller (Terra Nova) was 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs. Laney (1-3) got three hits from Esai Santos.
CSM 6, Gavilan 0
Four Bulldogs (2-0) pitchers combined on the shutout with right-hander Emilio Flores (Burlingame) earning the win, firing 3 2/3 innings while allowing two hits, a walk and striking out seven to top Gavilan (1-3). Starting pitcher Zach Button (Serra) allowed one hit over three shutout frames. Andrew Crane had a two-run single in the third to get CSM on the board. Danny Carnazzo and Christian Stapleton had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.