College basketball
County JCs tip off conference play
With the men’s basketball team at College of San Mateo now competing again following a 30-year hiatus, there are men’s programs at all three colleges in the county — Cañada, CSM and Skyline, while CSM and Skyline also field women’s teams.
All five teams will be in action Wednesday as Coast Conference-North play begins, including a Skyline-CSM doubleheader in San Mateo. The women will tip off at 5 p.m., with CSM (11-7) having won their sixth straight game with a 71-52 win over Mission-Santa Clara. Skyline is also off to an 11-7 start.
The CSM men (6-8) have lost three of its last four, while Skyline (7-6) has won its last two following a four-game slide. The men’s game will tip off at 7 p.m. Both games will be streamed live on baosn.tv.
The Cañada men (2-10) will be on the road for a 5 p.m. start at Foothill (9-5), ranked No. 27 in the state.
Boys’ basketball
Serra 57, St. Ignatius 54
The Padres withstood a late 11-0 run from the Wildcats to win the annual “Jungle Game” in San Mateo.
Clinging to a 55-54 lead, Ryan Wilson made a pair of free throws with under 10 seconds to play to give Serra the breathing room they needed to improve to 2-0 in WCAL play.
Serra (2-0 WCAL, 9-2 overall) led 11-10 after one quarter, but S.I. (0-2, 5-7) pulled into a 21-all tie at halftime. Serra took a three-point lead, 40-37, after three periods and the Padres made that difference stand up over the final eight minutes.
Sacred Heart Prep 68, Eastside College Prep 51
The Gators scored more than 20 points in each of the first two quarters to cruise to a win over the Panthers in the WBAL opener for both teams.
SHP (1-0 WBAL, 6-2 overall) scored 23 points in the first quarter and 20 in the second to lead 43-31 at the half.
Jai Deshpande erupted for 28 points to lead SHP, hitting 11 field goals, including a pair of 3s. Charlie Selna added 15 for the Gators.
Girls’ soccer
Aragon 3, Terra Nova 0
The Dons scored three times in the first half to beat the Tigers in both teams’ first game following the winter break.
Aragon (1-1 PAL Bay, 4-2 overall) got a pair of goals from Abby Chang, while Kaelyn Luebke provided the assists on all three strikes. Alexa Abad rounded out the scoring for the Dons.
Terra Nova, which graduated 14 players from last year’s squad that advanced to the semifinals of the Central Coast Section Division III bracket, is still looking for its first Bay Division win and fell to 0-3 and 2-8 overall.
In other PAL Bay Division action, Carlmont got past Burlingame, 2-1.
