THURSDAY
Girls’ tennis
San Mateo 7, Hillsdale 0
The Bearcats started the PAL Bay Division season with a dominant performance against the cross-town rival Knights.
Megan Stretch and Jully Huang, playing at No. 1 and No. 4 singles, respectively, combined to lose only four games. Stretch won her match 6-1, 6-1, while Huang won 6-0, 6-2.
Kelli Eng, playing at No. 3 singles for the Bearcats, also cruised with a 6-2, 6-2 victory. Grace Wang rounded out the singles sweep with a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 2.
Things were a little more dicey in the doubles matches. The No. 1 San Mateo team of Hannah Battat and Jeevika Adda won their match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, but the final two doubles matches went to three sets.
But the Bearcats pulled out win in both. At No. 2 doubles, Alicia Chan and Keaton Fritts beat Natalie Schmier and Mia Feltsman 5-7, 6-1, (10-8). At No. 3, Amy Wong and Katie Hong won 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), (10-6) over Tianna Waring and Eremi Delis.
Burlingame 6, Woodside 1
The Panthers had little trouble with the Wildcats in the Bay Division opener, winning four matches in straight sets and two more when Woodside players were forced to retire down a set and trailing in the second.
Michaela Llewelyn was dominant at No. 2 singles, dropping only one game in a 6-1, 6-0 rout. Maddie Wachhorst, playing at No. 1 singles, was just as good, losing one game in each set of a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
Burlingame also won two of the three doubles matches, with Kaleia Daga and Sophia Roberts at No. 1 doubles, and the No. 3 doubles team of Annika Ganguly and Molly Wachhorst each won in straight sets.
Woodside picked up its win at No. 2 doubles, wehre Amanda Wong and Carmen Bechtel posted a 6-2, 6-3 win.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ golf
San Maeo 236, Hillsdale 305
The Bearcats improved to 4-1 in PAL Bay Division play following a win over the Knights at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo.
Lindsey Huang, once again, led San Mateo, earning low-score honors with a 41. Zoe Pang carded a 43, while Jordan Seyfried and Sage Tulabing each shot 49.
Hillsdale was led by Chaslyn Nestor, who finished with a 54.
Women’s college volleyball
San Mateo 3, Sierra 1
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 19 in the state, continues its strong play to start the season, knocking off No. 22 Sierra in four sets, 8-25, 25-21, 28-26, 25-16.
Krystal Hin had a solid effort on offense and defense. She finished with a team-high 12 kills and added 14 digs. Lille Tuivailala finished with 10 kills to give her 100 for the season. Abby Legespi had 19 digs, while Ashlee Dugaio dished out 39 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.