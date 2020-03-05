WEDNESDAY
Girls’ basketball
Menlo basketball Nor Cal game in limbo
Menlo School announced Wednesday it was closing its campus and cancelling all activities — including athletics — for the rest of the week because of an exposure to the coronavirus. The Menlo girls’ basketball team is slated to play Bishop O’Dowd in Oakland Thursday night in a second-round game tonight and as of Wednesday evening, that was game was still in a holding pattern. Menlo athletic director Earl Koberlein said no decision had been made and all those concerned will discuss it more today.
“No decisions are made,” Koberlein said. “There is talk of pushing it back to Friday. (But) they can’t push the whole bracket back.”
Koberlein said a school staff member was exposed to the virus by relative who tested positive for the virus. He said staff member has been at home for the last week and the school was just being overcautious. If the game is moved to Friday, the winner would have to play a Saturday night semifinal game.
Koberlein said that the CIF would have to talk to its legal people, while O’Dowd, as a Catholic school, will look to the diocese for guidance.
“This is all happening so fast,” said Steve Sell, Aragon athletic director and Central Coast Section vice president. “It gets tricky. At what point do you change the entire bracket? If you go one way, you’re overreacting. If you go the other way, you’re not taking it seriously enough.”
Sell said because CCS is finished with its playoffs, it is up to individual schools and leagues to determine the best course of action for their communities. As such, the Menlo basketball game will be decided by the schools and the CIF.
“I’m confident [the CIF] will do the right thing,” Sell said.
Boys’ golf
South City 291, Terra Nova INC
Owen Amores led the Warriors to the Ocean Division win over the Tigers with a round of 47 at Lake Merced Golf Course.
Terra Nova did not have enough golfers to post an official score. Alana Huesser led a trio of freshmen with a 59 for the Tigers.
